Gor Mahia out to slay AFC Leopards in 'Mashemeji' derby

Champions Gor Mahia host sworn enemies AFC Leopards in the 98th "Mashemeji" derby at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Gor, chasing an unprecedented 21st Kenyan league title, start the match under pressure after Kenya Police cut their lead atop the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings to six points with a 2-1 win over Sofapaka on Saturday.

Also under pressure will be Gor's marksman, Benson Omala, as Kenya Police Striker Tito Okello struck a brace on Saturday to move level on 12 goals in the top scorers' charts.

At Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, Gor will be hoping to restore their nine-point lead with a win over their nemesis.

Leopards are eighth with 38 points, but heading into the “Mashemeji” derby, both teams have very few injury worries.

This will be the 98th "Mashemeji" derby since 1968, with Gor winning 35 times, while Leopards have won 29. The teams have cancelled out on 33 occasions.

The two teams also head into the derby in the best form. Leopards have lost just once this year in 11 matches, while Gor are edging closer to yet another league crown.

K'Ogalo's Irish coach, Johnathan Mckinstry, believes his side is ready to take the game to Leopards and extend their dominance in the derby.

His Leopards counterpart, Tomas Trucha, has also promised a thrilling encounter.

Ahead of the potentially explosive encounter, Nation Sport asked legends of the two clubs for their predictions.

Former Kenya international Peter Lichungu, who was a utility player for Leopards between 1982 and 1994, has memories of the 1986 derby at the City Stadium where Gor Mahia was leading in the second half, only for Leopards to rally to win the match 3-1, with substitute Patrick Shim scoring the winning goal with two minutes left.

Commenting on today’s derby, Lichungu said: “Whoever will rise to the occasion will emerge winners. Both squads no longer have stars unlike during our days when we had the likes of JJ Masiga, Mahmoud Abbas, Josephat Murila, Wilberforce Mulamba, Sammy Onyango Jogoo, Bobby Ogolla, Peter Otieno Bassanga, George Onyango Fundi among others for the teams to rely on.”

Former Gor Mahia midfielder George Onyango said: “We are expecting a very even contest with a 1-0 win for whoever will take their chances. Going by the recent results, both teams are doing better, though Gor Mahia have a better head-to-head record.”

“I’ve not watched both teams recently, but Gor Mahia should not underrate Leopards who have nothing to lose. AFC have improved and I expect a tough battle. Gor Mahia will be under pressure to win and extent their lead at the top,” former Leopards defensive midfielder Abdul Barasa.

“The current Leopards defence is very solid and if they can score early, Gor Mahia will be in trouble. Generally, the match will be tough, but Leopards will win,” former Leopards goalkeeper Omar Shaban said.

In the FKF-PL matches played on Saturday, Kariobangi Sharks compounded Nzoia Sugar's woes with a 3-0 win over the Sugar Millers at Police Sacco Stadium, while Shabana’s hopes of remaining in the league were boosted by a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in Homa Bay.

Sunday fixtures (All matches starting at 3pm)

Murang’a Seal v Muhoroni Youth (SportPesa Arena, Murang’a)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (Nyayo National Stadium)