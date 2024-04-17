'Fill Nyayo and watch Gor fall!' Trucha rallies Ingwe fans

AFC Leopards coach Thomas Trucha is itching for his first ‘Mashemeji’ derby experience on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to being there on Sunday to feel the mood and energy in the stands and players. I cannot wait, better we play tomorrow,” said the Czech.

He spoke on Wednesday after overseeing the team’s morning training session at Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The match pitting giants Gor Mahia and Leopards is the biggest football contest in the country. K’Ogalo will be the host team in the reverse fixture of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) contest set to kick off at 3 pm.

It will be televised live by Tanzania-based pay TV station, Azam.

“I am very happy to be part of it (Mashemeji derby), it is a big one not only in Kenya but Africa. I want to have a full stadium,” said the 52-year-old tactician.

He joined Leopards on October 14 last year – a week after Ingwe lost 2-0 to Gor in the first leg encounter at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

Trucha took over from the club’s former player Tom Juma, who was fired due to a string of poor performances.

Buoyed by the team’s improved performance in the second leg of the FKF-PL, the coach said that he expects an impressive display against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

Leopards are among the teams that have thus far performed well in the second leg of the FKF-PL.

In the 11 matches that they have played this year, Ingwe have won eight times, drawn twice, and lost once.

They defeated Posta Rangers by a solitary goal last weekend.

While Gor tops the log with 54 points, Ingwe are eighth with 38 points.

“I believe both teams are motivated so it will be like a war but I also want to have a good game,” said Trucha.

“We want to give three points to our fans. They have been fantastic, coming to stadiums and I believe the stadium will be full of people in blue and white.”

The Czech added that all his charges are available for selection in the potentially explosive match. “The mood is good, everyone wants to play, they are putting pressure on me…I expect a better game than we had last time, obviously, a derby does not have a favourite team, so we are confident. I believe the last 10 games we have been even better. They (Gor) are leading the log so the challenge is for us to find a way to score and beat them.”

The last time Leopards got the better of Gor was on May 14 last year when they won 2-1.

Leopards’ captain Clifton Miheso said they expect a good outcome since they are in better shape heading into the match.

“It is going to be a good game this time round because we are in better shape than last time. The momentum we are in will help us in the derby,” said the speedy winger, who has also played for Gor in the derby.