'Mashemeji' derby moved to Nyayo amid safety concerns

Safety concerns and the need to promote Kenya’s football are the reasons why Sports Kenya has allowed Gor Mahia to host the ‘Mashemeji’ derby at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

The match between arch-rivals Gor and AFC Leopards is the biggest football contest in the country. Gor defeated Leopards 2-0 in the first leg encounter of this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on October 7 last year.

Gor had initially planned to host the reverse fixture at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday since Sports Kenya had in November last year banned them from using its venues for their home matches.

Sports Kenya imposed the ban on K’Ogalo after a section of their supporters destroyed property at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on November 11 last year.

The chaos erupted after newcomers Murang’a Seal held Gor to a 1-1 draw.

Sport Kenya fined K’Ogalo Sh 1.9 million, with its Director General Pius Metto vowing that the club will only be allowed to use the facility and any other that is owned by the national government once it has paid the fine.

Gor were also required to provide Sports Kenya with an elaborate action plan on how they intend to contain their fans in future matches.

Gor protested that the fine was high and are yet to pay.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Tuesday, Gor’s vice chairman Francis Wasuna said it took a lot of negotiations to have the club allowed to host the ‘Mashemeji’ derby at Nyayo National Stadium. Gor, Sports Kenya, and Football Kenya Federation officials were involved in the negotiations.

“Safety was a major concern (during the negotiations). It is also good for the game if you can get 20,000 fans attending the match instead of 8,000,” said Wasuna.

Kenyatta Stadium, which Gor has been using to host their home matches since they were outlawed from using the national government-owned venues, has a sitting capacity of 10,000, while Nyayo National Stadium can accommodate 30,000 fans.

“The cost of traveling to and from Machakos was going to deny the club revenue since it equals to one or two tickets. Nyayo National Stadium is also good for optics and it is therefore in the interest of the game that a compromise was made to have the match played there,” said Wasuna, adding that they are still negotiating with Sports Kenya about the Sh1.9 million fine.

Metto said they expect Gor to contain their supporters so as “not to cause any destruction of property.”

To avoid chaos in the match and future ones, Wasuna said they are talking to their fans to carry themselves with decorum.

“We are talking to our supporters and also doing civic education for them to realise the negative effects of their actions. Most of them could not make it to Machakos,” he said.

“We appeal to fans to come out in large numbers but they should have a sporting mentality and make the Mashemeji derby a memorable experience for that person who for the first time will be watching the match in the stadium.”