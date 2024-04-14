AFC Leopards claw Rangers as FC Talanta stun Tusker

Tusker’s title chances in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) were Sunday dented further after visitors FC Talanta thumped them 3-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Posta Rangers later at the same venue.

It was the second time in a row that Tusker dropped points in their title race after they lost 3-2 to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

Following the embarrassing loss to Talanta, the ‘Brewers’ failed to return to the second spot on the log.

Coach Robert Matano’s side are fourth with 43 points, 11 adrift of leaders Gor Mahia. Kenya Police are second with 45 points while Bandari are third with 44 points.

Judging by previous meetings, Talanta, who are 14th with 30 points, were expected to give Tusker a run for their money.

After Talanta defeated Tusker 2-1 in October 2021, the brewers avenged that loss in their next meeting in April 2022 with a 1-0 win. The two teams shared the spoils in their next three encounters.

Talanta, coached by Jackson Gatheru, headed into Sunday’s match on the back of a seven-match winless run.

It looked as if that torrid run would continue after striker Eric Kpaito fired Tusker ahead on 24 minutes.

But the visitors drew level at the stroke of half-time through Kisakah December, before they extended their lead through Kevinton Machika and Michael Jairo in the 62nd and 87th minutes respectively.

Leopards’ solitary strike against Rangers was an own goal from Ken Owino’s assist.

With Rangers being his former team, Owino opted not to celebrate the goal.

He ditched the Mailmen for Leopards during the January/February transfer window period. It was the first match that Bernard Kawinzi was in charge as Rangers coach after he took over from John Kamau who is on a two-month compulsory leave due to a string of poor performances.

Rangers have now lost in their last four matches while Leopards bounced back to winning ways after a loss and a draw. Rangers and Leopards are ranked seventh and eighth with 39 and 38 points respectively.

"A win ahead of the Derby is morale booster. I'm happy with central defender Gideon Were who was playing his first game since we signed him. We now focus on the weekend match against Gor Mahia,” said Leopards coach Thomas Trucha.

"We played better compared to the last three games. We lost but we can build from here. The winning attitude is there," said AFC Leopards assistant coach Fred Ambani, who urged Ingwe fans to turn up in large numbers to support the team against Gor Mahia next Sunday.

On Monday, an explosive match is expected between relegation-threatened Muhoroni Youth and Shabana.

The two teams head into the match highly motivated after they bounced back to winning ways in their last weekend’s matches.

Muhoroni defeated Nairobi City Stars 2-0 while Shabana hammered Rangers 3-0.

Muhoroni are 16th with 25 points while 17th-placed Shabana have 21 points. Nzoia Sugar are bottom with 17 points.

Sunday results

Tusker 1 FC Talanta 3