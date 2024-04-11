Coach Kawinzi takes charge of misfiring Posta Rangers

Newly appointed coach Bernard Kawinzi will be in charge when Posta Rangers host AFC Leopards in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) this weekend at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kawinzi has taken over after the club sent John Kamau on a two-month compulsory leave following a string of poor results.

Kamau's fate was sealed after the mailmen suffered a 3-0 loss against the struggling Shabana FC last weekend at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat for Rangers following a 1-0 loss to Kenya Police in the Mozzart Bet Cup and two heavy losses in the league against Gor Mahia (4-0) and Kariobangi Sharks (5-1).

Return to winning ways

According to Posta Chief Executive Officer, John Wakhu, the changes in the technical bench were necessitated after Kamau lost control of the dressing room.

“We have asked John (Kamau) to step aside, after losing three consecutive league matches, our worst results so far this season. His assistant (Bernard Kawinzi) will be in charge for the remaining matches,” Wakhu said.

“Kamau has a contract with us, but we have placed him on a two-month compulsory leave as we continue discussing his future," Wakhu explained.

He also expressed confidence in Kawinzi's abilities to steady the team which is desperate to return to winning ways.

Kawinzi previously worked as assistant coach to William Muluya at Kariobangi Sharks before joining Posta as Kamau's assistant.

Series of defeats

Rangers got off to a flying start this season in their quest to win their maiden league title and topped the table for a considerable period before their current slump in form.

Following the series of defeats, Rangers are now placed fifth in the standings with 39 points from 25 matches.

Leaders Gor Mahia have opened an eight-point gap ahead of Tusker and Bandari. With nine matches to go, Gor are on top of the table with 51 points, followed by Tusker and Bandari each with 43 points.