Safari Tour: Mutahi Kibugu grabs lead in final leg

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Mutahi Kibugu produced the day’s best round, a five-under-par 67, to grab a one-shot lead as the SBM Bank sponsored Safari Tour sixth leg got underway at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Sunday.

He got off well picking up two quick birdies at the first and second holes. He however dropped a shot at the par five-third hole.

But Kibugu parred the remaining six holes, then went on to birdie the 12th, 14th, 15th, and 18th to set the pace in the event, which saw seven players either withdraw, disqualified for various reasons, or fail to return their scorecards.

Earlier, senior pro Dismas Indiza had set the pace with a six under par after a bogey-free back nine where he started off the day, a nine that included birdies on the 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, and 18th.

He however picked up three successive bogeys at the fifth, sixth, and seventh, having started the front nine well with birdies at the second and third, which left him with four under par 68 for the day, and tying with Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Kisia.

In fifth place with three under par 69 was Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge, whose round included five birdies and two bogeys.

On the other hand, Muthaiga’s Njoroge carded one under par 71 to tie for sixth place with Gabriel Chidale of Zambia, Isaiah Otuke, and Abraham Ainamani of Uganda.

At least 15 players scored level par and better during the opening round, an indication of fireworks in the remaining rounds.

Meanwhile, the team of Zimbabwe pro Visitor Mapwanya and amateurs Regina Gachaora, Francis Okwara, and Patrick Obath carded a total of 88 points to claim the top prize in the Safari Tour Pro-Am

They won by two points from the team of pro Abraham Galgalo and his amateur partners Edward Kuria, Aggrey Mulumbi, and Samuel Maugo. In third place was the team of Dismas Indiza, Mwangi Muthee, Kenn Ombati, and David Obulutsa, who posted 85 points.

Taking the overall individual title was junior golfer Wanjiku Mathu, who carded 44 points to win ahead of men winner Stephen Muriithi and second placed Paul Njiiri, who posted 40 points each.

Finishing third was Nick Markham on 39 p[points and Julius Irimu also on 39 was fourth. In the Ladies' section, Wanjira Kireri beat Wairimu Maina on countback with 39 points as Wayua Mululu on 38 was third after beating Wanjiku Guchu on countback.

Taking home the staff prize was Kenneth Muthomi 35 ahead of Paul Njuguna at 33, The Junior title went to Shashwat Harish who carded 35 points.