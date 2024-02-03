Last dash for Kenya Open slots as Safari Tour concludes at Karen

It's do-or-die as professional golfers gather at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Sunday for the final showdown in the 2023/24 Safari Tour golf series.

At least 69 pros drawn from seven different countries are listed to battle it out in the sixth leg of the series being sponsored by SBM Bank to the tune of Sh2 million.

This is the event that will determine the top eight Kenyan pros and three regional players who will participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event coming up from February 22 to 25.

Currently, senior professional Dismas Indiza leads the charge for the “Road to Magical’’ Kenya Open with a total of 244 points, followed by Samuel Njoroge on 211, Greg Snow (189), Daniel Nduva and Njoroge Kibugu both on 160.5.

Others are Jastas Madoya with 125.5, Mike Kisia with 125 and Mohit Mediratta with 118 points. For the regional players, Visitor Mapwanya of Zimbabwe leads with 125, followed by David Kamulindwa and Abraham Ainamani from Uganda with 111 and 104.5 points.

The sixth leg is therefore expected to produce the fireworks, with each pro trying to make the top five finish. During the fifth leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Jastas Madoya fired a four rounds total of seven under par 277 to beat home pro Mutahi Kibugu by one shot.

At least 45 pros had a test of the Karen course during the Pro-Am event on Saturday which was also sponsored by SBM Bank in order to give Karen members and other amateurs a chance to play with the pros.

As usual, there will be a cut after Monday’s second round where the top 20 will then battle it out for the cash in the last two rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.