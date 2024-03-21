NCBA Series heads to Nakuru for second leg

Nakuru Golf Club is gearing up to host the second leg of the highly anticipated 2024 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday.

Over 100 amateur golfers from around the Rift Valley region are poised to tee off at the picturesque par-73 golf course as they compete for top honours and a chance to secure coveted slots at the tournament's grand finale later in the year.

The upcoming event follows the successful inaugural leg held earlier this month at Railway Golf Club, which attracted 145 golfers.

Kenneth Mburu emerged victorious in the Division One category after carding an impressive 38 Stableford points.

Meanwhile, with the popular ICEALION King Of the Course golf series taking a break until May, the ICEALION Insurance Group now joins Gachichio Insurance Brokers, one of the most popular Insurance brokering companies in the country, for its annual golf day at the century-old Kiambu Golf Club course this Saturday.

The event which has attracted a field of 140 golfers, is in appreciation of the outstanding support provided by the club members to the insurance company over last 45 years. It also seeks to celebrate the long-standing business relationship between Gachichio Insurance Brokers and ICEA LION.

The weekend's tournament promises an unparalleled golfing experience, with the field made up of the Club’s membership, clients and associates of both ICEA LION and Gachichio Insurance Brokers.

With the Kiambu course currently in an excellent condition, this weekend’s tournament which has attracted among other players, ICEALION’s group CEO Philip Lopokoiyit, is set to be competitive and thrilling, with an array of prizes awaiting the eventual winners.

Away at Sigona Golf Club also on Saturday, a field of 130 golfers were drawn to battle it out in the third leg of the 2024 International Pairs series.

Organised by the Kenya Golf Union and proudly sponsored by Zanna Leather Craft Limited, the series continues to attract golfers from diverse backgrounds, united by their passion for the sport. The series provides a platform for golfers to showcase their talent and compete on an international stage.

For this weekend’s tournament, participants will vie for the coveted top five pairs positions, earning them a ticket to the Grand Finale scheduled for July 27, whose venue will be announced soon, promising an unforgettable experience for the top performers.

The ultimate prize awaits the top three pairs, who will secure a fully paid trip to Tenerife, Canary Island, from August 31 to September 4 to compete in the World Finals. To be eligible for participation, players must hold a valid World Handicap System (WHS) handicap and be aged 13 years and above. The series welcomes diverse pairings, including man/man, woman/woman, and man/woman teams, fostering inclusivity and camaraderie within the golfing community.

From Sigona, the next stop on the International Pairs Series circuit will be at Kericho Golf Club on March 30.

Weekend golf fixtures

Thika

Saturday; Chairman’s Prize Tournament: William Ngugi, Sponsored by: Syngenta, Britam, Dashui Water, Finsco Africa, Minet & Brinks Security Services ltd; First Tee; 6:30 S. Mwitari, V. Akoth, G. Muchemi, J.M. Muruthi; 6:40 M. Kimathi, J.G. Njoroge, E. Mocheche, S. Gakera; 6:50 K. Kanyonyo, J.K. Maigua, T. Muchiri, B. Kariuki; 7:00 W. Njenga, R.N. Maina, A. Mwaura, L. Gitonga; 7:10 S. Gatwiri, A. Muita, C. Andrea, P. Kinyua; 7:20 M. Kubai, S. Kungu, M. Akorot, M.Muthee; 7:30 W. Musili, S. Ndungu, H. Maina, F. Wainaina; 7:40 G. Njuguna, A. Kinyanjui, M. Njuguna, R. Mugo; 7:50 C. Muigai, M. Murage, A. Kinyanjui, J. Kamwere; 8:00 L. Wanjohi, J.M. Kinga, E. Muthemba, M. Gatuhi; 8:10 S.G Njuguna, W.K. Kariuki, M. Njuguna, M. Kariuki; 8:20 F. Kungu, J. Wambugu, M. Wahome, E. Waithaka; 8:30 J. Njagi, I. Irungu, S. Irungu, D. Tororei; 8:40 W. K. Irungu, Eng. J. Muriithi, S.P. Gachanja, A. Wangari; 8:50 G. Ndirangu, M. Wachira, C. Kanyi, D. Kioko; 9:00 W. Ngugi, E. Ngugi, A.K. Wainaina, B. Waweru; 11:00 P. Kabiaru, P. Waweru, L. Ng’ang’a, S. Mwiti; 11:10 G. Ikahu, C. Karume, J. Kinyua, Maj. D. Ng’ang’a; 11:20 B. Kiprono, P. Wang’ombe, A. Nderitu, C. Wachira; 11:30 T. Gitogo, J. Mbaya, K. Gachoka, J. Wambugu; 11:40 C. Kanugi, C. Musungu, C. Karanja, A. Muiruri; 11:50 I. Kamutu, A. Kago, J.K.Muoria, N. Karanu; 12:00 K. Guchu, N. Kabare, D. Mukuria, M Kiruti; 12:10 S. Njau, B. Machete, J. Mugo, M. Mbugua; 12:20 Syngenta x4; 12:30 G. Muarice, K. Muthee, Eng. H. Karanja, S. K. Njuguna; 12:40 N. Thuku, P. Ruku, Lt. Gen. Waweru, N. Ng’ang’a; 12:50 K. Maina, J. W. Maina, E. N. Nyamu, E. Githui; 13:00 D. Matano. J. Waihenya, J.K. Njenga, D. Chege; 13:10 M. Gatonye, D. Karuma, Eng. K. Chege, J. Wakimani; 13:20 F. Njehu, T. Mungai, Ano, Ano; 13:30 J. Kimathi, Dr. N. Ng’ang’a, M. Karoki, A. Kiragu; 13:40 O. Mukuria, K. Muraya, P. Wainaina, J. Nyutu; 13:50 Finsco Africa x4; 14:00 N. Mureithi, M. Gichugu, W. Gathecha, J. Ochieng; 14:10 L. Kanyita, W. Mutugi, Hon. J.N. Chege, S. M. Kibuiya; Tenth Tee; 6:30 J. Shah, R. Shah, K. Nderitu, M. Shah; 6:40 L. Gitau, S. Huni, A. Gitonga, R. Ruo; 6:50 Ano, G. Wanjau, J. Njoroge, J. Karue; 7:00 J. Gachomba, J.G. Kariuki, J. B. Ikenye, Dr. D. Nyamu; 7:10 P. Ndichu, B. Waciuri, L. Kihara, L. Maina; 7:20 B. Waweru, J. Waihenya, T. Ndikwe, W. Njoroge; 7:30 A. Njoroge, J. Nzioka, N. Mwaniki, K. Muthee; 7:40 Brig J. Muracia, M. Kiarie, V. Kuria, R. Kang’ethe; 7:50 M. Irungu, R. Njuguna, L. K. Muthari, G. Njuguna; 8:00 D. Makori, A. Kuria, V. Kibe, G. Ngamau; 8:10 M. Kirika, D. N. Mukubwa, Prof A. M. Karugu, F. Githiori; 8:20 J. Nyambura, N. Njogu, C. Owiti, N. Mwangi; 8:30 P. K. Mukuria, A. Kimondo, W. Kimondo, P. Karanja; 8:40 B. Chemutai, E. Rugo, D. Chepngeno, R. Marisin; 8:50 J. Mungai, L. Gachire, G. Githiga, A. Muraya; 9:00 S. Kogi, S. Njenga, P. Ndiang’ui, M. Magothe; 11:00 J. Wanjohi, K. Maina, F. King’e, P. Kiogota; 11:10 W. Njoroge, W. Kariuki, R. Ngui, J. Wachira; 11:20 S. K. Ndungi, D. Mwangi, K. Mbogo, N. Gulzow; 11:30 Syngenta x4; 11:40 B. Kimani, J. Ndichu, D. Kamau, T. Kiiru; 11:50 G. Kimemia, L. Mwaniki, T. Ndegwa, R. Muhita; 12:00 J. Kimanzi, S. Ng’ang’a, W. Musili, S. Muiruri; 12:10 J. Kibogo, Ano, Dashui Water x2; 12:20 Minet x4; 12:30 A. Kariuki, M. Mwenda, D. M. Chege, A. G. Maina; 12:40 J. Mungai, D. Githinji, S.Mbote, K. Gachoka; 12:50 M. Ongom, S. K. Mburu, J. Mungai, D. Kagwe; 13:00 J. Gakobo, S. Kiruku, A. Kidzo, S.P. Ng’ang’a; 13:10 G. Weru, S. Omondi, B. Berges, S. Ngure; 13:20 J. K. Mbugua, P. Ndungu, C. Kinuthia, Dellcreek; 13:30 K. Maina, S. Mathenge, S. Kirui, W. Gichovi; 13:40 B. Mureithi, C. Kamari, J. Rwambo, S. Gitau; 13:50 M. Waweru, E. Karanja, F. Maina, N. Kimata; 14:00 S. Mella, G. Kirui, T. Watima, C. Kibet; 14:10 P. Nduati, T. Gachoka, J. Rono, C. Wanyoike

Kiambu

Saturday; ICEALION and Gachichio Insurance Brokers Golf Tournament; 6:46 Sponsors x 4; 6:54 M Njoroge, D Ndekere, J Kamau, N Wainaina; 7:02 F Gichomo, M Gachugi, P Njuguna, FN Ndegwa; 7:10 S Wangai, B Ochieng, T Kariuki, M Mugwe; 7:18 E Karanu, H Chege, J Muchai, P Githaiga; 7:26 J NGachichio (g) x 4; 7:34 K Mbugua, L Koki (lg), P Nganga, S Gituara; 7:42 JN Kimotho, J Kimani, P Kihiu, CW Mwangi; 7:50 J Mwanza, T Rintari(g), W Murage, S Warui; 7:58 A Kimani (g), D Maina, J Ndegwa, E Ndegwa (g); 8:06 HR Mwangi(g), P Warari(g), H Ruhiu (g), E Gachichio (g); 8:14 F Karugu, K Maina (g), J Muendo (g), K Waituika; 8:22 G Githinji (g), T Bisonga(g), C Pasha(g), J Ngunze(g); 8:30 V Kuria, N Mburu, S Maina, J Gitau; 8:38 S Gikera, N Kibiku (g), D Kibui (g), B Kinuthia. P.M: 10:46 G Kibe, Hon. Njakwe, M Kimemia, SK Macharia; 10:54 SM Gachichio, F Githinji, JN Ikonya, J Mworia, 11:02 F Mwihia(g), J Muchigi, A Nderitu (g), J Mworia (g); 11:10 J Wakahora, P Wakahora, D Mokua (g), GK Maurice; 11:18 M Gatere (lg), J Ithondeka, N Kamau, CW Njoroge; 11:26 GK Muiruri, CN Kinyanjui, F Limo (lg), S Wanja; 11:34 P Muiruri x 4; 11:42 J Waweru, K Njoroge, A Ndehi, OG Githinji; 11:50 C Kimani, P Lopokoiyit (s), D Gathogo, Dr. P Murumba; 11:58 T Mambo (g), G Kirathe (g), F Mwihia (g), B Njuguan;12:06 Chairman’s Time; 12:14 C Musungu (g), L Njue, D Nyaga, FN Njagi; 12:22 DMwaura, N Kimani, G Maara, JT Maina; 12:30 P Marangu (g), P Waiharo, S Kimani, M Kiragu; 12:38 PN Ngahu (g) x 4; 12:46 K Chege, F Mugendi, K Nzioka, Dr. P Kaumbutho; 12:54 W Thuo, J Karuga, E Mubea, G Kiarie; 13:02 Eng. N. Kamunge, K Machiri, PK Kahuho, Reserved; 13:10 J Kimanzi(g), J Wanjohi(g), P Kiogora(g), S Muiruri(g); 13:18 Eng A. Mukui, J Kamau, E Wakaba(g), E Wangechi (lg); 13:26 JN Njenga (g), W Njenga (g), H Wanjiru, O Gachuno(g). Players to strictly observe tee off time;

Nakuru

Saturday; NCBA Golf Series; First Tee; 6:30 F.Njeri, S.Gichuki, R.Kirika, Dr. A.Otara; 6:38 P.Gathii, B.Kipkoech, M.Ndegwa, P.E; 6:46 N.Hassanali, S.Mughal, M.Jajuha, B.Bisonga; 6:54 G.Kibaara, E.Muiyuru, A.Gasperi, S.Esmail; 7:02 J.Onyach, B.Sila, B.Kisoi , T.Njuguna; 7:10 N.Karoki, J.Munyua, L.Munyao, M.Gaitho; 7:18 P.Ex4; 7:26 A.Abere, B.M.Mandere, H.Fazal, C.Maitho; 7:34 C.Makomere, W.Muguima, J.Muiyuru, J.Kones; 7:42 H.Mbati, D.Kanuri, S.Kuria, M.Mutwasi; 7:50 Fr.M.Chege, S.Mandeep, T.Lusaka, P.Gitonga; 7:58 E.Ogembo, M.Wekhomba, P.Gathii, P.E; 8:06 S.Gichohi, J.Ngambi, C.Bwana, A.Cheruiyot; 8:14 S.Kamau, J.Samuel, E.Pennington, P.E; 8:22 P.EX4; 8:30 R.Magerer, P.Sang, W.Siele, R.Wambui; 8:38 P.Ex4; 8:46 J.Storry, G.Esto, D.Tilbury, P.E; 8:54 E.Pennington, B.Pennington, C(J) Pennington, J.Kimani; 9:02 S.Singh, S.Imbwaga, S N Wachira, B.Nyamongo; 9:10 A.Cheruiyot, P.Wainaina, E.Nderitu, S.Ngugi; 9:18 S.Orwenyo, N.Kiboi, S.Gachiu, P.E; 9:26 M.N.Kinuthia, S.Margaret, K.Kahuthu, C.Kamau; 9:34 J.Cherotich, C.Terer, B.Cheruiyot, P.E; 9:42 P.Ex4; 9:50 A.Jajuha, I.Singh, I.Towett, E.Thuku; 9:58 M.M Macharia, S.Muriu, A.Kariuki, P.E; 10:06 Sponsors x 4; 10:14 G.(J) Sahota, D.Mathai, C.Oosterwijk, Prof M. Kariuki; 10:22 P.EX4; 10:30 A.Sahota, P.Muthoni, R.Obondy, S.Gichohi; 10:38 P.EX4; 10:46 P.Ex4; 10:54 L.Njeri, B.Birgen, R.Kooro, L.Mukuru; 11:02 P.EX4; 11:10 SPONSORSX4; 11:18 Michael Chege, Fr. P.Miringu, A.Kipkemei, P.E; 11:26 P.Ex4; 11:34 A.Asol, M.Ndegwa, G.Gathure, R.Nyambura; 11:42 P.Muhia, H.Korir, J.Njeri, P.E; 11:50 K.Kiburi, C.Kivuti, R.Muriithi, P.E; 11:58 A.Nduati, J.Kibicho, P.Lomadi, C.Gasperi; 12:06 N.Nduati, R.Maisuria, P.EX2; 12:14 A.Patel, M S Malik, K.Morjaria, R.Thakarr, R.Khagram; 12:22 H.Hussein, E.Karuga, N.Wambugu, A.Waititu; 12:30 A.Nyambura, K.Kamau, A.Munyendo, P.E; 12:38 GMDx4; 12:46 T.Mwithiga, F.Maiyo, M.Mugo, P.Giatu; 12:54 L.Mambo, T.Rajendra, F.Tuiyott, P.E; 13:02 A.Hassanali, R.Maisuria, M.Thuo, T.Muturi; 13:10 F.Mbuthia, M.Kiragu, Z.Wambugu, A.Kamau; 13:18 F.Mwangi, A.Waititu, J.Githanda, R.Kimani; 13:26 M,Patrick, J.Muriithi, J.Nderitu, P.E;

Muthaiga