Golden Tee offers fresh hope for golfers living with disability

The Golden Tee, an organisation set to create a vibrant and inclusive golf community where individuals of all abilities will come together to experience the joy of playing golf, was last week launched at Kenya Railway Golf Club.

Speaking during the launch, Ann Irura-Anita, the founder of Golden Tee said; “We are committed to breaking down the barriers and providing a supportive environment that empowers persons with disabilities to train, play, and excel in the game of golf.’’

Irura said Golden Tee’s core values centre around diversity, respect, and the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits that golf offers.

“We strive to foster a sense of belonging by providing adaptive and inclusive progrommes that will cater to the unique needs of each participant," said Irura.

She said Golden Tee, will work hand in hand with the golfing bodies in the country like Golf Kenya, and Junior Golf Foundation among others, and that Golden Tee’s “First Swing Programme- Capacity building and Training”, is their flagship programme dedicated to providing comprehensive capacity building and training for individuals of all abilities.

“Through specialised coaching techniques and adaptive equipment, we aim to empower participants with the skills and confidence needed to fully engage in the game of golf,’’ said Irura.

She added: “To showcase the talents of our diverse community, we will organise and facilitate opportunities for our athletes to participate in national and international tournaments. These events will not only provide a platform for our players to compete the highest level, but also serve as a means to promote global inclusivity in the sport of golf. We are dedicated to creating pathways for our athletes of all abilities to represent our organisation and inspire others on the international stage.’’

Speaking at the launch, Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola said Golden Tee is an idea that was introduced last year, and that a special committee was set up to work very closely with such bodies.

“We are working together with the government and individuals like Anita to develop inclusivity in the game of golf, and that we will give support to Golden Tee,” said Ochola.

James Ondigo, a trustee of Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), said they appreciate anyone who brings the idea of making golf an inclusive sport.

“JGF is willing to support such a programme in terms of equipment. We look forward to working together, and I would like golf club members to support this programme with equipment,’’ said Ondigo.

Jonathan Marucha, a Kenya Golf Union executive who chairs a special committee that is charged with the task of promoting golfers with disabilities, welcomed the Golden Tee idea saying Kenya Railway Golf Club where he is also the Vice Chairman, was ready to host Golden Tee.

“We will not only support the programme, but also assist in getting clubs to support those with physical disabilities to be allowed to join and use club facilities," said Marucha.