Ireland wins Captain’s Prize in Nakuru

Brendan Ireland was in a class of his own during Saturday Captain’s Prize (Mathew Maiyo) golf tournament at the hilly Nakuru Golf Club’s par 73 course, one of the most challenging golf courses in the country.

Playing off handicap 21, Ireland carded 43 points in a round which included a number of pars, to claim the overall title in the event which officially brought Captain Maiyo’s successful term of office to an end.

It was however stiff competition in the Division One category where lady golfer Susan Gichuki beat Saheel Mughal on countback with 37 points, to claim the division’s top honours.

In the second division, another lady golfer Ann Nduati was equally in her best form as she posted 40 points, to beat Gentar Nabwire by the narrow margin of one point. Leading the big number of sponsors, was Charles Terer on 33 points, two better than second placed Jane Koech.

Meanwhile, John Kamais, one of the leading amateur golfers in Nakuru currently playing off handicap one, carded 39 gross points, to claim the gross title.

In the Ladies section, the top honours went to Jane Gikonyo with a score of 36 while the men’s category winner was Mark Karanja with 39 points, four points better than guest winner David Murima on 35 points. It was also a good day for junior golfer Adelle Jeptoo who produced an impressive 40 points, to lead the rest of the juniors.

The two nines went to Esther Thuku on 22 and Benhard Kipkoech who scored 23 points. It was definitely a day Cyrus Kivuti will want to forget for a long time. Playing off handicap 28, Kivuti only managed a total of seven points, to go home with the Piga Mingi prize.

In the subsidiary category , Esther Karuga and Sarat Singh clinched the longest drive contest, while Ssraightest prize winner was Felix Maiyo, with the nearest to pin title going to Harry Rotich.

At Ruiru Sports Club’s Chairman's (Dominic Chege) Prize , handicap 21 golfer Kibera Maina posted 41 points to claim the overall title during the colourful event where Elias Mwangi with a score of 40 clinched the men’s prize, beating P.M. Mwangi, and third-placed Loius Nderi by one point.

In the ladies section, Pauline Mungai carded 38 points to claim the top prize by beating Sophie Mbochie also 38 points on countback. Finishing third with 36 points, was Margaret Maina, while taking home the prizes for the nines were Gatama Gichini and John Kilonzo on 21 and 25 points respectively.

In the guests section, Rebecca Njui took the Ladies prize with 33 points, while taking the men’s prize among the guests was Sylvester Muiruri who carded 39 points.

Leading the sponsors was Vincent Gaitho who posted 33 points, while Ben Omondi fired 73 gross to claim the gross title in addition to the nearest to pin prize. Taking the juniors title was Mitchel Ngina with an impressive score of 40, with Anthony Mutua winning the Division two title after posting an impressive 40 points. In the subsidiary division, James Kibogo and Mary Muthoni won the longest drive while Julia Wangari was the Ladies nearest to pin winner.

At Machakos Golf Club, Stephen Kisevu carded 47 points, to take the overall title during the Roundup @ 50 golf tournament where former captain Peter Kimatu posted 40 points, to claim the men’s prize after beating Jack Musomba on countback. In the Ladies section, Nancy Kariuki carded 31 points to claim the Ladies prize, winning ahead of Beverlyn Mbeke who carded 28 points.

In the guests section, B. Waweru playing off handicap 35, carded 38 points while the seniors were led by Joseph Kavivya who produced an impressive score of 39. In the handicap prizes, George Muchemi carded 47 points, to claim the men’s prize while the Ladies prize went to Jemimah Samuel who carded 37 points.