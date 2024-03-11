Okumu wins Captain’s Prize at Ruiru

Saturday was a great day for Ruiru golfer Benjamin Okumu, who playing in the 2024 Captain’s Prize golf tournament, managed to beat a field of over 300 other golfers, to claim the overall title.

Playing off handicap 16, Okumu carded an excellent 43 points, to take the overall title, beating the men winner in the first category Thomas Mwaura by five points who in turn beat Josphat Kaunda by three points. In category two, Ephraim Wachira beat David Mbugua on countback with 39 points.

Winning the Category three was Patrick Kariri with an even better score of 42 points though also after a countback with Charles Watahi. And finally in the fourth category, Trasicio Nyamu also had a great, winning with a score of 41 points.

The nines went to Dominic Mathu and Johnson Ngugi each with 24 points.

It was also a tight finish in the Ladies section where Salome Kamau emerged the winner with 38 points after beating Catherine Gitonga by one point. The second category honours went to Margaret Muriu with a score of 40, just a point better than Tabitha Kiragu on 39.

Margaret Kariuki took the category three title after posting 37 points. The nines in the Ladies section went to Jane Mwaura on 22 and Veronica Mwaura who carded 23. Ken Lucas playing off handicap eight, took the gross title with 28 points.

The sponsors were led by Wambui Gachoka on 40 while the seniors were led by P. Gaitara on 40 points. Susan Kanyora was the best senior lady on 34 points. The past captains’ prize went to Lucy Kwendo on 37 and Alex Ngugi topped the juniors list with 36 points.

The going was also good for guest player Joseph Mwai who carded 43 points ahead of Paul Murumba who carded 39 points.

At the par 72 Karen Country Club, the duo of home player Jacintah Wambugu and Muthaiga Golf Club’s Rose Catherine carded a combined score of 48 stableford points to claim the 2024 Karen Ladies Invitation tournament.

Finishing in second place was Karen’s Kabura Kamau who combined with Limuru Country Club’s Agnes Nyambura to post a total of 41 points – one ahead of Karen’s Nekoye Inzaule and Royal Golf Club’s Cherotich Murgor who finished in third after countback with 40 points, with Carol Karanja and Rehema Mohamed.

Among the juniors, Marya Nyambura from Karen and Cherono Kipkorir from Royal Nairobi Golf Club took the honours with 34 points, while Beth Kariuki and Louisa Gitau claimed the longest drive and nearest-to-the-pin awards.

The annual event, brought together over 200 lady golfers.

“We had a good day together with Jacintah and played very well. At the beginning, we just spotted each other's strengths and complemented one another very well,’’ said Catherine.

Karen Country Club Lady Captain, Betty Gacheru, said: “The 2024 Karen Ladies Invitation was a great success, having attracted a big field of 214 ladies playing today and they all came out looking beautiful. The winners played an amazing score I think that is a course record. They did not know each other before today and they combined to play an amazing score of 48 points which is good. Moving forward, the club can expect more colour events from the lady captain – this year we want to get back to the theme of ‘We are Karen’ where we keep it simple and very classy.”

Summarised weekend golf results

At Kericho; KenGen golf tournament; Overall winner; Nett Winner, Martha Simba 43 points, John Sang 40, Gross- Ignatius Ngetich 72 gross, Nett winner-Men- Victor Langat 38, Lady- Lorna Kipngok 37,Division one winner- Erick Mutai 37, Div 2, Richard Korir 38, Div 3 Keith Kirui 38. Senior winner- William Kirui 35, Staff winner- Evans Cheruiyot 41, Daniel Tanui 33 pts.

At Sigona; Tononoka group Golf Day: Overall winner- Miq Assaria 41 pts, Huang Jianq 41, Khushil Shah 40, cb Mukesh Shah 40, Lady winner- Archana Patel 34, cb Maureeb Wroe 34. Sponsor winner- Rishi Savla 33, Guest winner- Nikhil Savla 37 pts.