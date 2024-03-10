Balala stuns Chandaria in play-off to win Muthaiga Open

Vipingo Golf Resort’s Adel Balala beat home player Neer Chandaria in the first hole of a play-off, to claim the Muthaiga Open golf title at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday.

Balala, whose last Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event was last year’s Ruiru Open, had posted two over par 73 for a total of five over par 218 to tie with Chandaria who had carded three over par 74 in the closing round.

Balala took home Sh89,200 for his victory plus 70 KAGC points.

Speaking after receiving the Muthaiga Open title from Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola, Balala thanked NCBA Bank for supporting the KAGC series, as well as Muthaiga Golf Club for putting up an excellent event this year.

“I have not been practising regularly lately hence my golf has not been at its best, but I want to assure everyone, that I am back. I am happy I was also able to finish in 15th position in the recently held Africa Golf Championship in South Africa,’’ said Balala.

He paid special tribute for NCBA Bank saying its support towards the KAGC series has helped the game of golf grow in the country and help some of the players uplift their standard of living through the earnings from the events.

During the final round, Balala made five birdies but also made three double-bogeys and one single bogey, while Chandaria birdied three holes, having started with a double at the par four-first hole. It is however the seven at the 10th hole which really denied him a great chance to hold on to the top.

Finishing in third place on six over par 219 was Kiambu’s youngster Elvis Muigua, who is currently leading in the KAGC series. Muigua shot one over par 72 in the final round.

Chandaria took home Sh47,880 while Muigua earned Sh28,480.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola thanked Muthaiga Golf Club for graciously hosting the event and providing backdrop for a thrilling event.

He also thanked NCBA Bank for its contribution to the game of golf in the country saying;

“Your contribution has played a pivotal role in making this year’s Muthaiga Open a great success,’’ said Ochola.

The final leaderboard;

Adel Balala 72, 73, 73= 218

Neer Chandaria 73, 71, 74= 218

Elvis Muigua 75, 72, 72= 219

Dennis Maara 72, 75, 73= 220

John Lejirmah 75, 76, 72=223

Felix Dusabe (Rw) 75, 75, 73=223