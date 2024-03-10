Kithuku wins ICEALION King of the Course fourth leg at Nanyuki

Machakos golfer Charles Kithuku’s long journey to Nanyuki, paid off well during Saturday’s ICEALION King of the Course fourth leg at the Nanyuki Sports Club course, in Laikipia County.

The handicap 26 golfer Kithuku, who since starting golf in 2022 has only been winning small competitions at Machakos, fired an excellent 41 stableford points, to claim the ICEALION King of the Course crown.

Kithuku, who played in the great team of Retired Kenya Army Major General Peter Waweru, former Nanyuki Sports Club Chairman Francis Mathenge and Richard Warui, said he did well because the course was in super condition.

“I had a wonderful team and the course though a very tricky one, was in great condition and I think that really encouraged me to play. I have been winning in some small competitions at Machakos, but my dream was to hold this King Of the Course trophy,’’ said Kithuku, an employee of Micro & Small Enterprises Authority.

“My last win was during the Inter-County event at Thika Greens, last year, but this is great. I am so delighted that I was able to beat the field of 122 players,’’ added Kithuku.

Meanwhile, taking the members top prize was lady golfer Purity Githui who carded 40 points, to beat 2023 ICEALION King of the Course champion Samuel Muchiri by one point. Finishing third on 38 points, was the ever-green Richard Kabugi who beat James Warui on countback.

In the guests section, Sylvester Muiruri posted 35 points to win by one point from Patrick Karani. In the Ladies section, Jane Munyori only needed 33 points, to claim the top prize, ahead of Nyahururu Sports Club’s Susan Hiuko who carded 27 points.

ICEALION Chairman Joe Wangai took the staff prize with 23 points while Joseph Warui was the junior winner on 30 points.

The seniors were led by Major General (retired) Peter Waweru playing off handicap three, who carded 32 points. In the men’s handicap 29 and above section, Sammy Mwangi ruled with 45 points, three ahead of Joseph Mbitu on 42. The ladies winner in that category was Becky Ngatia on 35, followed in second place by Muthoni Mwangi on 31.

In the subsidiary category, Jotham Wanjohi and Muthoni Mwangi won the longest drive contest, with Jason Pearce taking the nearest to pin prize.

The event brought together players from Nyeri, Nyahururu, Machakos and Mombasa in addition to the host club Nyahururu. The series now takes a break until May when action will move to Eldoret and Nandi Bears Club.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, ICEALION Group CEO Philip Lopokoiyit said;

“Since its establishment in 1921, Nanhyuki Sports club has not only provided a sanctuary for golf enthusiasts but has also nurtured a vibrant community that thrives on diversity, skill, and the sheer joy of the game. The club’s unique charm, character, and heritage, complemented by its superb golf facilities and the picturesque backdrop of Mt. Kenya, make every moment spent here truly exceptional.’’

He said ICEALION’s relationship with the Nanyuki Sports Club is not just a partnership but a shared journey which dates back to 2014.

“Over the years, this bond has flourished, grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision for excellence. Today, as we gather for the ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series, we are not only celebrating this enduring relationship but also reinforcing our commitment to the sport and the community around the Mount Kenya region. Furthermore, our role as insurers for the club is a testament to our trust and belief in the value and legacy of this esteemed institution.