Lady golfer Kerubo stuns big field to win FIDA Charity tourney

Lady golfer Phane Kerubo overpowered a strong field of over 200 golfers, to claim the overall title in the second edition of the FIDA Charity golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday.

Playing off handicap 37, Kerubo posted an impressive score of 41 points, which was one point better than men winner Gathanwa Mwangi who had carded 40 points.

Leading the Ladies in the event which was supported by a number of corporates organisations, was 2023 Nation Classic champion Sandra Kabiru. She posted 37 points, to win ahead of Christine Mathenge on 36, while finishing second in the men’s section was Charles Kanugi with 39 points.

Single-figure handicap player Eveanson Njoroge playing off handicap even, posted 38 points to take home the third prize in the men’s section.

Taking home the third prize among the Ladies was Njeri Kariuki with 36 points. And Ann Thoronjo, one of the many lawyers who participated in the event was spot on again this time posting 35 points to emerge as the Fida Member winner.

Thoronjo won the BD Legal Minds golf tournament on February 16, also held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.