New order as Ochola elected Golf Kenya President

The Kenya Golf Federation (KGF), which has been the amateur golf governing body in the country recognised by the government, under the Sports Act, will now be known as Golf Kenya.

The change of name by the federation also comes with and a new executive.

During a meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday and attended by nominated representatives of the golfing bodies in the country such as the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), and the Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) executive, current KGU Chairman Philip Ochola was elected as the first President of Golf Kenya.

Ochola, who has been involved in golf leadership from way back in 2005 as then Vice Captain and later on Captain of Nakuru Golf Club in 2006 before moving to Nairobi, will be deputised by the recently elected KLGU Chairman Jane Babsa Nzibo.

Others elected were KGU Secretary Chris Kinuthia in the same position in Golf Kenya, Treasurer Sammy Itemere who has been the KGU executive Council member, and the executive team which is comprised of KGU Coast Representative Eric Nyongesa, Greg Gathumbi, former KLGU Chairman Sarah Hoare, Mukami Wangai, and former Junior Golf Foundation Treasurer Betty Mutua.

The immediate former President of KGF Peter Kiguru from Sigona, who is also a former KGU Chairman, did not contest the election.

Cabinet Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts Ababu Namwamba (centre) is welcomed by (from left to right) Muthaiga Golf Club Executive Member Francis Wambua, Junior Golf Foundation President Regina Gachora ,Muthaiga Golf Club Captain Bob Ngugi, Kenya Ladies Golf chairman Lydia Obonyo and Kenya Golf Union Philip Ochola at Muthaiga Golf Club, on November 05, 2023.

During the voting process, Ochola got 22 votes, Gakuo Ndirangu and Mike Nyangi 12 each, Itemere 22, Erick Nyongesa 30, Greg Gathumbi (28), Sarah Hoare 24, Mukami Wangai 21 and Betty Mutua 17.

It was during the meeting that KGF was re-named Golf Kenya. This was done so that the amateur golfing body reflects the collective representation of all the entities managing golf in Kenya.

This evolution is in tandem with the circulation of a new constitution to member clubs affiliated with KGU, KLGU, and PGK. Once ratified, the other golfing bodies will have to wind up leaving only one golfing body in the country.

Over the next 90 days, stakeholders are encouraged to provide input for ratification during a Special General Meeting (SGM), as mandated by the Sports Act and the One Golf Strategy by the R&A (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland).

The electoral process was conducted under the vigilant observation of key stakeholders, including the Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike, the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Shadrack Maluki, and the Director of Sports.