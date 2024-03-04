Lady golfer Munyi wins Chairman’s Prize in Mombasa

Caroline Munyi, one of the many lady golfers at the Links Mombasa Golf Club, beat a field of 134 players, to claim the overall title in the Chairman’s (Paul Munyao) Prize tournament held at the sea-side course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 30, Munyi needed only a few pars, to return the unbeatable 43 points. Meanwhile, Tirus Githaiga, who has been enjoying excellent form lately, carded 39 points, to take the men’s top prize. However, the handicap 11 Githaiga had to beat Major Joel Mochanga (13) on countback.

Mochanga took home the runners-up prize, while Major Epapra Lagat was awarded the third prize with a score of 38 points.

In the Ladies section, another high handicapper Orpha Wamaitha was in her best form as she produced a superb 42 points to beat former lady Captain and currently the Junior Golf Foundation Coast regional representative Mary Mariga who had returned 36 points, three better than former Club Chair Jayne Githere on 33.

The never-say-die Elijah Ibua was spot-on in the seniors who participated in the event. Currently playing off handicap 20, Ibua carded 32 points to take home the seniors prize. For the guests from other clubs, Joan Kimani was best with 39 points. The junior title went to Harsimran Kaur on 27, while leading the past club chairmen was Symon Wambugu on 34 points.

The two nine winners were Lawrence Odhiambo on 21 and Willy Sang with 23 points. Kenya Golf Union Coast Representative Eric Nyongesa took the longest drive contest award for the men while the ladies longest drive prize went to Faith Muteti.

George Choge won the nearest to pin prize though he was 10.2 feet away from the pin, while Tirus Githaiga was rightfully declared the Mombasa Golf Club Master. Stephen Ng'ang'a was the best among the sponsors with 38 points. Sammy Mwangi playing off handicap 37, showed a lot of potential and great future in the game as he was able to amass 43 points to emerge the best high handicapper.

The event which attracted a big number of sponsors officially brought club chairman’s Paul Munyao’s term to end.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Mercy Nyanchama, one of the leading lady golfers in the country and who is currently based at Golf Park, shot an impressive three over par 75 playing off handicap four, to claim the overall title in the 2024 Kabete Ladies Open.

Nyanchama beat the A division winner Joyce Wanjiru from Kiambu who sneaked away from the Windsor Classic event, to post five over par 77 before returning to Windsor to complete her mission there where Kiambu players Elvis Muigua and Michael Karanga took the top two honours.

At Vet Lab, Wanjiru beat Margaret Njoki by two shots, as home player Esther Chumo finished third on 82. Taking the B division title with a score of 93 gross was Susan Ngure who beat Lucy Kisia by a shot while finishing third was Mary Mburu on 96.

In the C division title played in the stableford format, Njeri Lucy posted 37 points to win ahead of Beatrice Kirathe on 35. Francis Wahome meanwhile, led the sponsors with 39, just two better than Nicholas Koigi. In the junior division, Kanana Muthomi now playing off handicap nine, carded gross 85 to beat Navya Nagda by two shots.

At the Thika Green Golf Resort, it was again a great outing for the ladies as Lucy Ngugi posted an excellent 47 points, to claim the overall title in the Annual Metumi Golf Day sponsored by among other corporates, Kenya Pipeline, Metumi Anchors, Etumi Development Forum, Muungano Micro Finance Bank, ECM Travels, EABL, and Avenue Healthcare.

On the other hand, handicap 20 Hamisi Mburu carded 43 points to claim the Metumi title, while Augustine Monyo emerged as the best Metumi man on 38 and Edith Ngugi was the best Lady Metumi winner with 32 points.

For the club members, Anthony Muita was on point as he fired an excellent 44, one better than guest winner Joseph Wambugu on 43points while Peter Maregwa took the gross title with 35 points playing off handicap four.

The nines went to Samson Kamau on 21 and Judy Nyambura also with 21 points. In the subsidiary, Andrew Kipkemboi brought home 47 to take the men’s title with Anne Wairimu taking the ladies title on 32.