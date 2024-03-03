Mburu wins first leg of NCBA Series at Railways

Handicap 12 golfer Kenneth Mburu became the first player to claim the overall title in the 2024 NCBA Bank golf series launched on Thursday.

Mburu, who was among the 145 golfers who converged at the Kenya Railway Golf Club on Saturday for the first leg of the 2024 NCBA series, carded 38 points, to clinch the top prize in the First Division that featured players playing off handicap 0 to 12.

It was however, a tight finish between Mburu and the handicap eight John Kimenyi, who playing off handicap eight, carded 37 points. Kimenyi took the second prize.

In Division Two, Ronald Wekesa, playing off handicap 16 claimed the men’s category title with an impressive score of 43 points; while Jane Ndirangu, playing off handicap 22, emerged victorious with 36 points in the ladies section.

Kimaita Magiri, a media personality playing off handicap 26, clinched the division three title with an impressive 42 points. In the subsidiary categories, Saruni Meely, was the winner amongst the juniors. She carded 30 points; while Steve Mutungi emerged the best guest on 40 points.

Among the NCBA staff, Charles “Sirkal” Omondi, NCBA Group Acting Director for Retail Banking, claimed the Staff winner title with 33 points.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Group Acting Director of Retail Banking, Charles Omondi said: “Today's tournament has reminded us of the transformative power of sports in bringing people together, inspiring greatness, and forging lasting connections. As we reflect on the events of today, we are filled with optimism and excitement for the journey ahead. The NCBA Golf Series not only signifies the commencement of an exhilarating golfing journey across East Africa but also reaffirms NCBA Group's unwavering commitment to fostering the growth and development of golf in our region.”

The 2024 NCBA Golf Series comprises 23 qualifying events – 14 in Kenya, three in Uganda, and Rwanda, two in Tanzania, and one in Zanzibar - which will be a build-up to a grand finale to be held on November 29 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Six players from the qualifying events, among them the Division One Male and Lady Winner; Division Two Male Winner and Lady Winner; Division Three Overall Winner; and the overall Junior Winner will qualify to play at the grand finale in November.