Kiambu teenager Muigua on course to lift Windsor Classic

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua finally made his intention known by moving to the top of the leaderboard as the 2024 Windsor Classic heads to the final round on Sunday.

Muigua shot one over par 73 in a round that included a single birdie and two bogeys, which came in the first four holes of the day’s second round, which included 15 pars.

Muigua said he tried his best, but his birdie putts were not dropping, thus denying him a possible under-par score for the day.

“I will try and see if I can make some birdies in the final round," said Muigua, whose 73 gave him a total of four over par 148, just a shot better than his club-mate Michael Karanga, who managed a one under par 71 for 149.

Karanga will play alongside Muigua and Golf Park’s Peter Macharia in the final round.

“I am not worried about playing with him (Karanga). I am happy that we will once again be in the last team in this tournament," said Muigua.

The top amateur of the 2023 season Karanga, birdied the third, fifth and eighth holes in the front nine, where he also dropped three shots.

He bogeyed the 11th and 14th at the back nine, but thanks to three birdies at the 10th and 12th and the par four-18th, to finish the day on under par.

The Golf Park-based Macharia made a double at the par three-fourth in addition to two single bogeys in the front nine and two others at the back nine, with two birdies of the day coming at the second and ninth for four over 76 and a total of six over 150 to the right to play with two of Kenya’s leading amateurs in the final of the NCBA Bank-sponsored tournament.

A total of 45 players made the 20-over par cut, one of the poorest in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series. Of the four ladies who had joined the men in the field of 132, only Joyce Wanjiru and Kellie Gachaga made the cut.

Of the Ugandans who started the tournament, only Joseph Kasozi, Andrew Ssekibeja and Titus Okwong remained, where only the top 20 will be going home with cash.

It was a bad day for day one leader John Lejirmah, who made four single bogeys, a double at the seventh and an awful eight at the par four-10th hole for the day is 81, to drop from the top to tie for seventh with Tsevi Soni of Sigona.

The Leaderboard

Elvis Muigua 75, 73= 148

Michael Karanga 78, 71= 149

Peter Macharia 74, 76= 150

Sammy Mulama 76, 75= 151

Bhavnish Chandaria 74, 77= 151