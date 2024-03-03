Muigua two good for his mentor Karanga at Windsor Classic

Is youngster Elvis Muigua taking over the lead in Kenyan amateur golf from his club-mate and mentor Michael Karanga?

On Sunday, Muigua beat Karanga by two shots to claim the Windsor Classic, his third back-to-back title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Playing the final round of the NCBA Bank-sponsored tournament in the company of Karanga and Golf Park’s Peter Macharia, Muigua produced three birdies at the outward nine’s third, sixth, and ninth to cancel an earlier bogey at the fourth. He then started the back nine with a birdie at the 10th hole.

And despite dropping a shot at the 14th, 17th, and 18th, he still managed to close the day level par 72, which gave him a three rounds total of four over par 220.

“My swing at the moment is stable and good plus I got some lessons when I was in South Africa which is really helping my game,’’ said Muigua, who like Karanga is a product of Ndumberi Golf Club.

Elvis Muigua follows the progress of his shot from 18th hole fairway during Windsor Classic final round at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on March 03, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Karanga, who had five birdies in the final round, dropped three shots at the first, sixth, and seventh, though it was the triple bogey seven at the 11th that denied him a chance to redeem his game.

However, he managed to pick up birdies at the 12th and 15th and parred the last three holes to finish with one over par 73 and a total of 222 gross.

“I don’t even understand what is happening with my game. I made five birdies during the second round but I ended up with one under. Today, I also had five birdies but against four bogeys and a triple. I have just been unlucky," said Karanga, who last year dominated the amateur golf scene and set a couple of course records.

Meanwhile, Peter Macharia dropped to joint fifth place, just a shot adrift from round one leader John Lejirmah on 228, while Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo jumped to third place on a three rounds total of 227. Omollo had six bogeys in the final round with three birdies for his final round of three over par 75.