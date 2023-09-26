Thika Sports Club inch closer to Nairobi League title

Thika Sports Club stand a good chance of retaining the Nairobi Captains District League after picking up 13 points out of 30 away from Limuru Country Club during the weekend.

Popularly known as the “Spartans’’, the Thika Sports Club team which won the league away at Sigona last year, are holding the first position with a total of 210 points from 11 matches.

Railways are meanwhile just a point behind on 209, so the final round matches on October 8, will be a cut- throat competition between Thika, Railway and Golf Park who are currently in four place with 196 points.

Thika will be at home with Kiambu, while Railway will be travelling to Golf Park. Royal Nairobi on 206 are in third but have played all their 12 matches.

Thika therefore stand a great chance of retaining the league Shield if they beat the visiting Kiambu, hence becoming the first club outside Nairobi to win the popular league back to back.

For Golf Park to win, they will have to beat Railway by 22 points depending on the result between Thika and Kiambu which is an easier one considering that Kiambu is in 11th place in the league out of the 12 teams.

During the weekend matches, Vet Lab beat Kiambu 19-10, Karen overcame Thika Greens 25-5 and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club won 16-13 against visiting Golf Park.

Thika went down 16-13 to Limuru at Limuru Country Club while Muthaiga sent Ruiru packing with a 23-3 victory.

In another match, Railway won at home 27-2 against Royal Nairobi.

Away from the league, Royal Nairobi hosted the Nairobi edition of the Sunset Golfing Society where Kigen Koitaba posted a total of 39 points to take the overall title.

Leading the Sunset members was Anthony Juma who carded 37 points to win on countback from Caesar Handa. In third place was Spencer Okach with 35 points.

In the Sunset Ladies section, Njeri Onyango posted 37 points to win on countback from Auma Onyango. Leading the guests was Daniel Mwamati who returned 39 points, to win on countback from Francis Karanja, as Nathan Kimutai on 38 was third.