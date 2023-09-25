Kisuna fires team to glory at KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Kitale

The four-ball team of Phylis Kisuna, J. Jesang, J. Cheruiyot and J. Kisuna posted an impressive score of 157 points to claim the overall team title during the 13th leg of the ongoing KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club on Saturday.

They beat their closest challengers N. Shah, P. Kusimba, M. Wekhomba and A. Kidiavai who returned a combined score of 147 points to settle for second position. Following their triumph, the two teams join 11 others that have already booked a slot in the Pro-Am grand finale event set for November 24 at the Karen Country Club.

Experienced golfer Edwin Ruto carded 44 stableford points to be crowned the overall winner while his counterpart Michael Chege returned 43 points to clinch the men’s award.

In the lady’s category, Everlyn Cherop carded an excellent score of 43 points to emerge as the lady winner while Philip Shiharsy took the longest drive award in the men's category with Sarah Otolo taking the ladies title. The nearest to pin awards went to Ken Matonya and Scola Onsongo bagged the staff prize on 34 points, Lazarus Kemei was the guest winner with 35 points.

The KCB East Africa Golf Tour action now heads to Machakos Golf Club on October 7 for the 14th leg.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Tom Chirchir fired net 70 to claim the A division title in the September Mug and Ladies Pendant presented by Kingdom Bank and Mary Karano and friends.

Chirchir won by four shots from Zackaria Koech and third-placed Kefa Bosire who both carded 74 nett. In B division, Jared Osoro fired net 69 to beat Mukesh Bectar on countback as Curtis Orenge on 70 was third.

The C Division title went to Shitul Shah on 71, one shot better than Kamal Shah while Paul Nderitu was third on 75 nett. The D Division title went to Francis Ogutu on 76 and Nishal Siyani was second on 77 nett, one shot better than Jayesh Chavda.

In the ladies Pendant, the Gold Chain went to Margaret Kalekye who carded net 73 to win by one shot from A division winner Joy Ndonga who neat Susan Ngure on count back with 74 nett.

In B Division, Caroline Muguku showed her supremacy after firing 74 nett, beating Joyce Kioko by three shots as Jane Wokabi won the gross on 89. Stella Orenge claimed the C division after posting 74 nett. She won well ahead of Lilian Kanyita on 79.

Also playing along with members were guests of the sponsors who were led by Susan Koinange for the ladies on 72 while the men guest winner was David Kyambade with 72. Mugo Muchiri topped the sponsors list with 108. Navya Nagda was the top girl with a score of 76 while the top boy was Ishan Samani on 75 nett.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Paul Ngugi beat over 200 golfers with a fine score of 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the Equity Bank golf tournament where Stephen Gaitho was the men winner on 41, just a point better than second-placed Kimani Munyua.

In third place was John Njenga on 39 and leading the ladies was Julia Wangari who posted 40 points, to win ahead of Milka Karimi on 39 and Winnie Kamau with 37 points. Leading the sponsors was Nicholas Gitonga on 32 while with an impressive score of 41 for the guest prize was John Omanwa. The nines went to Cyrus Wakaro on 21 and Benson Mwangi also with 21 points.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; 5th Edition of Annual Hackers Tournament; Ultmate Hacker- Tony Wanyama 41 pts, M. Walji 41 Edwin Miano 40, Ejaaz Joseph 38, Gross- Sammy Mulama 70.Men Winner 42, Rajesh Kunverji 41 cb Ismail Gulamali. Lady Winner- Zaituni Mohamed 39, cb Petronilah Kalee 39,Junior- Aydan Jamal 38, Senior Gen(rtd) Peter Mwagiru Kariuki 41. Guest- Grace Kwamboka 43, High handicappers- Dr Mukesh Shah 48, Joan Kimani 39 pts.