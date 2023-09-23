Kenyan golfer Michael Karanga extends lead at Ghana Open

Kenyan amateur golfer Michael Karanga was still on target at the close of round two in the 88th Ghana Open golf tournament at the par 72 Centre of The World Golf Club in Tema, Ghana on Friday.

Karanga produced a second round score of one under par 71 for a total of one under 143 which gave him a seven shots lead from Ghana’s Enock Akabuudi who shot his second 75 for a total of 150.

During the second round, Karanga birdied the first, fifth and eighth and dropped shots on the second, third and seventh holes while at the back nine which has been his favourite, he birdied the 12th then parred the rest.

“Itabidi nishinde hiki kitu (I may have to win this tournament),’’ said Karanga.

The Kenyan said he will stay focused to ensure he does not make mistakes in the last two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

“It is difficult course than most of the courses I have played so far in my golfing trips but I will keep my focus on the title than some of the difficult holes," added Karanga, who is among an international field of 60 amateur participating in the event being presented by Ghana’s FBN Bank.

Meanwhile back home, Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Wallace Ng’ang’a beat a field of 193 players at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Friday to claim the Kenya Re Corporate golf tournament title.

Ng’ang’a, who started playing golf about two years ago, beat one of the leading amateurs in the country Edward Manywanda of Kenya Railway Golf Club. Both had posted an impressive 44 points though Ng’ang’a emerged the winner because of his superior back nine score.

“It feels amazing winning this tournament against such a big field. I had a wonderful team which really encouraged me to go on when they realised I was playing well," said Ng’ang’a after receiving his prize from National Treasury PS Dr Chris Kiptoo during the prize giving ceremony.

In his round, Ng’ang’a had four pars at the front nine and two pars and a birdie at the back nine, while Manywanda had seven birdies and only dropped three shots for a brilliant four under par 67 which translated into 44 points.

Finishing third with 41 points after beating home player Edward Ngari on countback was Sigona’s Paul kamau.