Michael Karanga chasing Ghana Open title

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga is in Ghana where he is among an international field chasing the Ghana Open title.

The Ghana Open, which is marking its 88th Anniversary, got under way on Thursday at the Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema, some 25 kilometres away from the Great city of Accra.

During the opening round, the Kenyan leading amateur Karanga shot level par 72 to take a two shots lead from an Eric Erickson who had posted two over par 74.

“It’s a very tough course which requires one to be very patient otherwise you can make many bogeys," said Karanga, who was due to tee off for the second round at 9am Ghana time, around noon in Kenya.

Karanga bogeyed the par four-first hole, and the par five-third hole though it was a six at the par three-fourth hole which almost ruined his round.

He, however, picked up pars from the fifth to the eighth, birdied the ninth to finish the opening nine on four over par 40.

It was, however, a smooth going at the back nine where Karanga made birdies at the 10th, 16th, 17th and 18th for a low 32, to walk out of the course with a level par 72.

“It’s a very tough course but I will try and see if I can make as many birdies as possible, particularly at the back nine," added Karanga.

The Kiambu-based golfer flew out on Tuesday, just two days after clinching the Kabete Open title at Vet Lab Sports Club.

He is in Ghana through an invitation from the Ghana Golf Association.