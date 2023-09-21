Mary Karano hosts thanksgiving Mug at Vet Lab

Action continues this weekend at par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course, following last weekend’s Kabete Open where Kiambu’s Michael Karanga emerged the winner.

On Saturday, the tough-playing Vet Lab will host the Ladies September Pendant and Monthly Mug.

The event is being sponsored by the legendary Lady Golfer Mary Karano and Presented by Kingdom Bank.

In appreciation of her recent elevation from ordinary member to life membership at the club, Karano will host the ladies September Pendant and the September Monthly Mug.

The event has attracted a field of 184 golfers who will be vying for a number of prizes.

“This year, I was honoured with the prestigious life membership of Vet Lab Sports Club, a recognition that coincided with my 65th birthday and a remarkable 33 years of my membership at the club."

"As a gesture of gratitude and a means of giving back to the club that has been an integral part of my journey, I made the decision to sponsor the Ladies September Pendant and September Monthly Mug,’’ said Karano.

Karano started her golf Journey in 1990 and has since achieved notable success in both national and international ladies' golf championships.

“I have proudly represented Kenya in prestigious international golf events such as All Africa Golf Championship, Gilberson and Page Trophy Championship between Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Women's Amateur Championship in South Africa among others," she added.

Locally, Karano has won three Match Play Championship titles and a couple of Stroke Play trophies as well as many club tournaments.

She has been the lowest handicap lady in the country at +2, and holds the course records of gross 67 at Sigona, 68 at Limuru and 70 at Muthaiga.

She has served as a director of Vet Lab Sports Club, and was the captain of the club in 2016 and 2017.

Among the players drawn on the men’s side include the single figure handicapper Watson Burugu, three former Kenya Golf Union Chairmen Njani Ndiritu, David Nyakangó and Pashu Hirani and former club captain Adam Nyaga.

Mercy Nyanchama, Rachel Ndei, Joyce Wafula and others will battle it out for the Ladies Pendant.

Elsewhere, Ruiru Sports Club will host the Equity Bank golf tournament which has attracted a big field of 236 golfers.