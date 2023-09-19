Karano hosts September Mug at Vet Lab to celebrate life membership

In appreciation of her recent elevation from ordinary to life membership at her home club Vet Lab, the legendary Mary Karano, one of the most well-known lady golfers in the country, has decided to host a ladies September Pendant and the September Monthly Mug this weekend.

She said the weekend tournament has been made possible through the generous support of friends and her main sponsor, Kingdom Bank.

“This year, I was honoured with the prestigious life membership of Vet Lab Sports Club, a recognition that coincided with my 65th birthday and a remarkable 33 years of my membership at the club. As a gesture of gratitude and a means of giving back to the club that has been an integral part of my journey, I have made the decision to sponsor the Ladies September Pendant and September Monthly Mug," said Karano.

Her golf journey begun in 1990, and since then Karano has achieved notable success in both national and international ladies' golf championships.

“I have proudly represented Kenya in prestigious international golf events such as All Africa Golf Championship, Gilberson and Page Trophy Championship between Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Women's Amateur Championship in South Africa,’’ said Karano.

Locally, Karano has won three Match Play Championship titles and a couple of Stroke Play victories as well as many club tournaments. She has been the lowest handicap lady in the country at +2, and holds course of gross 67 at Sigona, 68 at Limuru and 70 at Muthaiga.

Additionally, she has actively contributed to the golf community by serving as a director of Vet Lab Sports Club, and had the privilege of holding the position of Lady Captain at Vet Lab in two years consecutively (2016 and 2017).

“Throughout my extensive involvement in golf, I have had the opportunity to interact with golfers of varying skill levels, from seasoned professionals to enthusiastic beginners. One of the aspects I truly appreciate about Vet Lab is its reputation as the friendliest club in the region. I have observed first-hand how warmly the club welcomes new members. Notably, I have witnessed the club's remarkable growth, evolving from a Nine-hole course to its current status as a championship 18-hole course.’’

She said her passion for golf extends to nurturing young talent, particularly juniors. For seven years, she has dedicated her time to teaching golf at St. Mary's School.

“It brings me immense joy to witness some of my former students excel in junior events and represent their respective clubs in inter-club competitions. Among them Brian Njoroge formerly of Limuru who has since relocated to the USA. He left when he was playing off handicap five, and others like Windsor-based Nathan Kaniaru,” adds Karano.