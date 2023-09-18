Kenyan pro golfers find the going tough in Kinshasa tourney

Kenyan professional golfers found the going tough in this year’s Kinshasa Open golf tournament which ended at the Kinshasa Golf Club in Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The best placing for the Kenyans was a joint fourth place finish by Greg Snow, Justus Madoya, and Edwin Mudanyi who all fired a total of 224 gross, same as Zambia’s Sydney Wemba.

Each one of them earned 1,300 USD (Sh191,100) while finishing further down in eighth place was John Wangai on 227 after a final round score of 70. Samuel Njoroge, Njoroge Kibugu and Mike Kisia were further down in 10th and 12th places respectively.

Defending champion Robson Chinhoi shot rounds of 73, 74 and 70 for 217 to tie for the first place with France’s Lacaze Aubin who had posted 71, 72 and 74. Each one of them earned 7,500 USD (Sh1,102,500).

Back home, one of the leading golfers at Sigona Golf Club, Haniff Tayebjee, playing off handicap two posted three over par 75 gross to claim the 14th leg of the NCBA Golf series at Sigona Golf Club at the weekend.

Taking the men’s top prize with 77 gross, was Alishaam Merali who won ahead of Shivam Shah, who secured the second position in the category with a score of 81 gross.

In the ladies division, Rachael Ndei fired 83 gross, to win ahead of Jaini Shah on 89 gross. Meanwhile, handicap four Viraj Shah claimed the junior title with a score of 86 gross.

In the Nett categories, Sagar Batt, and Sally Ndemi, carded 64 and 71 nett to win the men and ladies nett titles.

In other results, Krish Shah emerged victorious in the Longest Drive challenge among the men, while Rachael Ndei took the ladies category.

The event marked the end of the series in Kenya, with the remaining three legs set to be held in Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania, expanding the series experience beyond our borders.

Sigona will also host the Grand Finale in December where winners from the respective qualifying events will battle it out for the season’s ultimate crowning.

At the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, handiap 28 golfer Captain Collins Maroa took the overall title during the Kenya Air Force Commander’s Cup golf tournament.

Maroa carded an impressive 42 stableford points to clinch his win at the KCB-sponsored tourney that brought together 170 golfers. In the division two category, Valine Akoth posted 41 points to claim the ladies prize ahead of Major Kimundi who finished second with 36 points.

Major E. Murunga won the division one category on 32 points ahead of Sergeant H. Wanyama with 30 points. Speaking during the tournament, Kenya Air Force Commander Major General John Omenda said: "I expect the sport to grow to another level. As the Kenya Air Force Golf Association, we intend to partner with the different golf courses in the country to continue building this game we all love.”

KCB Bank Kenya Director Corporate Banking John Okulo said:

“We take pride in sports sponsorships as we aim to continue impacting the people in the communities we operate in positively. The Commander’s trophy provides a good opportunity for the bank to interact with the officers in a friendly manner and to foster memorable experiences. We look forward to more of such partnerships in the future.”

At Ruiru Sports Club, George Njuguna posted 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the Golden Swings golf day where Joseph Ndome on 40, beat Paul Njeru and Fr Stephen Gaitho on countback to claim the men’s top prize.

The Ladies title went to Beatrice Ngima 39, one better than Petty Kigwe and third-placed Sophie Mbochi. Taking the gross title in the Ladies section was Catherine Githinji on 84 while the men’s title went to Isaac Githinji on 77 gross.

Leading the guests was Paul Macharia on 38 points, one point than Richard Ngui. The guest Lady winner was Flaciah Gichomo on 43. In second place was Grace Wanjiku on 42. Taking the junior title was Alex Ngugi who carded 32 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Peter Gathuri posted 40 points to emerge the overall winner of the Nomadic Golf series. George Munyao won the gross title with two over par 73 while leading the men was Tom Soigwa with 39 points.