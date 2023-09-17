Karanga turns on class to win Kabete Open

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga by seven shots, to win the 2023 Kabete Open golf tournament on Sunday.

Playing off plus three handicap, Karanga who returned home the same day of the first round tee off, produced a final round of two under par 70, for an all rounds total of seven under par 209 to win the Kabete Open golf title, his 11th in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

“I am very happy that I have managed to equal the 11 victories out of 17 events record set by pro Kopan Timbe in 2003. My target now is to win more events and set up a new record that will take many years to break,’’ said Karanga.

He said the course was in great condition though he missed a couple of shots for birdies. “I would like to play in the remaining events in Kericho, Nandi, Karen, Eldoret, Royal, Kiambu and the last one at Nyali’’ said Karanga.

During Sunday’s final round where he played along with Nsubuga and home player Isaac Makokha, Karanga dropped a shot at the third hole but managed to recover with birdies at the seventh, 11th, and 14th. He missed a footer for a birdie at the 15th and 18th, but he was happy with his two under par.

Karanga took home Sh96,000 while the Ugandan Nsubuga doubled bogey the 15th after shooting over the green, having dropped shots at the first, second, eighth and 13th with only birdies at the fourth, 10th12th holes to close the day on three over par 75 and a total of level par 216. He won Sh57,600 for his second place finishing.

Nsubuga said he would have to play in the Karen Challenge next month, but the event is clashing with the Uganda Open which will this year be held at Uganda Golf Club Kampala in October.

Home player Makokha, who carded 76 in the closing round, finished third overall with a total of 225, a shot better than club mate Ebill Omollo and Railway’s John Lejirmah.