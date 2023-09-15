Uganda’s Nsubuga takes early lead at Kabete Open

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga opened a one-shot lead as the 2023 Kabete Open got underway at the tough playing Vet Lab Sports Club course on Friday.

Nsubuga, who is yet to win any Kenyan event, picked up birdies at the second, fourth, seventh and eighth with only two bogeys at the sixth and ninth.

At the back nine, the Ugandan made a birdie at the 12th but dropped two shots at the 14th, and 16th but managed to recover one shot at the18th hole, for two under par 70 to finish a shot better than tournament favourite Michael Karanga and Ruiru’s Ben Omondi.

"My round was not bad, though I missed a few good chances which would have seen me finish with a better score," said Nsubuga, who has finished second and third in a number of events but he has yet to win any leg of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

Meanwhile, Kiambu based Karanga started with a bogey free front nine which included a birdie at the third hole, but started the back nine with a double-bogey at the par four-10th though he was able to recover the two shots with birdies at the 12th and 14th to finish on one under par 71.

It was however a tough afternoon for Ruiru’s Omondi, who teeing off the 14th hole, was on six under par.

He however dropped two shots at the 14th and 15th and one more at the par three-16th though he managed to redeem himself with a birdie at the 18th for one under par 71.

“I had a brilliant tee shot and a nine iron for the second shot which however landed at a very bad place and made me drop two shots. I was also very unlucky at the 15th, but not to worry, we still have two more rounds to play," said Omondi.

By the time of going to press, at least a quarter of the field of 96 players were yet to finish the opening round but they were not anywhere near the leaders. The second round is set for 7am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, down at the Coast, Mombasa Golf Club will host the launch of the Coast Golf League which is expected to bring the five clubs at the Coast - Mombasa, Nyali, Vipingo, Malindi, and Leisure Lodge - together.