Karanga continues winning ways at Ghana Open

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga completed an all rounds total of six under 210 to clinch the overall title in the 2023 Ghana Open Golf Tournament at the par 72 Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema, Ghana on Saturday.

Karanga, a member of Ndumberi and Kiambu Golf Club here at home and who is currently ranked 87th in the world, produced a superb round of five under 67 in the closing day of the 54-hole tournament and not 72 hole as earlier reported, to win his first international title.

“I feel most excited for sure winning in Ghana particularly the Egypt Open results. I knew a victory was coming soon, and would like to thank my sponsors Betika for making it possible for me to travel despite the short notice.

"I am also very grateful to all the other individuals who have always shown faith in my golfing career,’’ said Karanga who said his next target is an international tournament in Dubai next month besides some of the local trophies he would like to collect.

During the final round, Karanga made birdies on the second, third and seventh holes in the opening round, while at the back nine, he birdied the 11th, 15th and 18th with a bogey at the par four 17th.

He beat beat a local junior Rickie Hurtubise by five shots. The youngster recovered from a first round 81, to shoot 71 and 73 in the last two rounds for a total of 225 gross.

Valetin Oparah, also a Ghanaian player finished in third place on 227 after beating the fourth-placed Enock Akabuudi also from Ghana on countback as Ezekiel Afisco was fifth on 228 gross.

A total of 60 players had entered their names to play in the event which marked 88th year and was sponsored by FBN Bank.

One other event Karanga would love to play is the Uganda Open next month, though this year’s tournament is clashing with the Karen Challenge, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, here at home.

He flew out for Ghana last Tuesday, just two days after winning the Kabete Open at Vet Lab Sports Club, his 11th title in the 2023 KAGC.