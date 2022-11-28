Snow, Nduva tie at the top in Vipingo Safari Tour

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s big hitter Daniel Nduva fired two under par 70, to tie at the top with overnight leader Greg Snow as the 2022 Safari Tour third leg entered its half way stage at the tough PGA Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge.

A last hole bogey however denied Nduva a lower score and a possible lead as 25 players including female amateur Naomi Wafula made the 13 over par cut. Starting with two back-to-back birdies, Nduva was firing well on the otherwise very challenging course, though he dropped his first shot of the day at the ninth.

He then parred the first four holes at the back nine, and went two under after rolling in two back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, and also dropping two shots at the 17th and 18th holes.

“I hit a bad one at the 17th while at the 18th, decided to hit a four iron from the tee but did not hit it well, and over shot the greens on my second shot and that was my undoing,’’ said Nduva who is still looking forward for a good finish in the last two rounds.

"My two over 74 in the first round was not a good one to start off the tournament but I am still capable of turning the tables,’’ added Nduva after signing for his 70 that gave him a two rounds total of level par 144.

Snow on the other hand, shot his second 72 to hold on at the top also with 144. He had a smooth bogey-free front nine, and picked his first birdie at the 11th, but having started the nine with a bogey at the 10th and later at the 12th.

“The greens are rather very difficult and hard for one to stop the ball wherever you want and this is the biggest challenge on this course,’’ said Snow who made a birdie at the 15th and the par three 17th but had dropped a shot at the notorious 16th, a hole he has not been able to par leave alone making a birdie.

Tying for third place on two over par 146 were Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo who won the second leg in Limuru, and senior pro Dismas Indiza. Muyambo shot one under par 71 while Indiza levelled the course.

It was an exciting day for Nakuru-based Shem Orwenyo and leading lady golfer Naomi Wafula as they managed to make their first ever Safari Tour cut.

The USA-trained coach Orwenyo shot three over par 75 for nine over par 153 while Wafula down at 12 over par 156 after posting her second 78.

“I have been hitting the ball pretty well but I don’t seem to make the right decision on my approach shots, though I am happy making the cut,’’ said Wafula.

Teeing off for Tuesday’s third round is set for 9am.

The Leaderboard

Daniel Nduva 74, 70= 144

Greg Snow 72, 72=144

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 75, 71= 146

Dismas Indiza 74, 72= 146

Mutahi Kibugu 74, 73= 147

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 75, 74= 149

Johnny Limb Jnr 77, 73= 150