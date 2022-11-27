Snow takes early lead at Vipingo Safari Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow grabbed a one shot lead in a tough opening round of the 2022 Safari Tour third leg at the par 72 PGA Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge Resort in Kilifi County on Sunday.

One of the leading professionals in the country, Snow shot level par 72 in a tough day that saw players shooting under par scores before dropping shots elsewhere, and just like during the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play championship, the David Jones-designed course proved that it was the most difficult course in the country.

“What a beast of a golf course it is, as at one time I was two under par, but I hit a poor eight iron in, pulled it to the left, and a few other holes thereafter. All the same, it’s a pretty good course though very tough as you literally hit every shot into the wind, but the greens are fantastic for putting if you can read your lines well,’’ said Snow who picked up an early birdie at the second hole and his second at the fifth before the double bogey at the eighth.

He started the back nine well with another early birdie at the 11th and later at the 15th but a bogey in between dropped one at the 16th to level the back nine, to carry a one shot lead to Monday’s second round just a shot better than Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia who made three birdies at the front nine against two bogeys, dropped a shot at the 10th but parred all the way to the home green for one over par 73.

Four others led by Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu tied for third place on two over par and still with great chances of turning the tables in the second round which will decide on the top 20 for the last two rounds.

Others in that third position were Nyali’s Daniel Nduva, Dismas Indiza and Uganda’s Deo Akope who won the Coast edition of the Safari Tour 2021 series but at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

It was a tough day for the usual hot charging Zimbabweans who took the first two legs in Uganda and Limuru Country club via Robson Chinhoi and Nyasha Muyambo, as well as Malawi Open champion Visitor Mapwanya. Of the three, Muyambo was the best, finishing the opening round on three over par 75 while Chinhoi was down in 13th place on five over par 77.

The second round of the Sh2 million event gets underway from 9am before the wind picks, with the top 20 and ties to proceed to the last two rounds.

Of the four amateurs, leading lady amateurs Naomi Wafula was the best with six over par 78, and she expects to play well in the second round to make the cut.