Biegon wins Kenya Seed tourney in Kericho

Handicap 24 Ken Biegon produced a superb 40 stableford points, to claim the overall title in the Kenya Seed golf tournament at the par 70 Kericho Golf Club course at the weekend.

Taking the men’s title with a score of 39 points was Nicholas Tonui while Elizabeth Ngeny was the overall lady winner on 34 points. In the Division one, Job Kaibei posted 37 points to win by one point from David Biegon on 36.

In the Division two, Tobias Messo beat Ben Rotich on countback with 37 points, while Dan Nyibule won the division three on 39 points, well ahead of Kipkurui Korir on 34 points.

The staff prize went to Leonard Kibet who carded 29 points while winning the nines were Parminder Hunjan and Sammy Chepkwony on 19 and 20 points.

‘We use golf activities to ensure we talk and listen to the plight of our customers and also sanitizing them on the use of Hybrid seeds especially now when climate change is a threat to many countries. We have come with maize varieties suitable for each

region from the lowland, medium and highland zones in order to ensure all regions are covered,” said Kenya Seed’s Head of Communications Jane Gitau.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, Julius Mutethia fired nett 65 and 40 stableford points to win the Captain’s Prize with a brilliant score of 25 differential points, winning ahead of Arimi Kimathi on 29, while Walter Njenga on 33 finished third. George Njugu carded 35 to claim the fourth place prize.

Finishing in fifth place with 35 points was Edward Kerich while Lucy Njoroge posted 72 nett and 35 points for a differential of 37 points. Christine Ochola was second on 38 after beating Naheeda Kamali on countback.

Mwai Mbuthia was the best past captain with 40 points while Taruna Sama won the Piga Mingi on 65 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Peter Ngusale won the Magical Kenya golf tournament with a score of 44 points, with Godwin karuga taking the men’s title on 41 points. John Katuku on 40 points finished second in the men’s section as Mary Wambugu clinched the ladies title with a score of 39 points, two better than Elizabeth Ngethe while George Mburu took the gross on 79 gross.