Kenyan girls stay put as boys struggle in Africa junior golf tourney

In Johannesburg

Defending champions South Africa remained on course to defend their Africa Junior Golf Team Championship title, going into Friday’s fourth and final round of this year’s event at the par 72 Benoni Country Club course.

During the third round on Thursday, the hosts South Africa fired an impressive 210 gross for a three rounds total of 633 gross, 35 shots better than second-placed Zimbabwe.

Leading the day’s attack was Dylan Kayne who shot an excellent four under 68 while Pearce Lewin carded two under par 70 and making the third contribution was Charl Bernard who fired a level par 72 to give the home team a chance to clinch the 17th edition being presented by Africa Golf Confederation, GolfRSA and the R&A (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland.

On the other hand, second-placed Zimbabwe shot 216 for the day, with the best round of one under par 71, being posted by Tanaka Chatora while Tawana Mangoma shot level par 72, with Braydon Amm and Keelan Shutt posting 73 each.

Zambia remained in third place with a total of 683 gross, 19 shots better than Kenya who managed 229 gross with Andrew Wahome and team Captain Krish Beiju Shah having contributed 75 and 76 while the third best score came from Kevin Anyien on 78, and Junaid Manji did not have a good day as he could only manage a 86.

The Kenyan boys however, said they will still try and play better in the final round which will determine the teams that will represent Africa in the 2024 Toyota World Junior Golf Championship in Nagoya Japan in June.

“We gave it out best but our best was not good enough to move us to at least third place, but we will still try and finish well tomorrow. The course is definitely good but for me my problem has been on the greens where I have missed a number of putts,’’ said team captain Shah.

He said there is need for Kenyan junior golfers to be given a chance to play more international events in order to get the necessary exposure. He however noted that this year’s performance was better than last year in Uganda where Kenya finished sixth.

Following Kenya in fifth place was Ghana on 713 gross, while Namibia and Reunion are ranked fifth and sixth on 714 and 717 respectively.

In the girls section, Kenya, maintained its third place with 35 over par total and just seven shots behind second-placed Morocco who closed the round three on 27 over par.

The best two scores for the Kenyan girls came from Channelle Wangari on 76 and Bianca Ngecu who carded 81 gross.

Hosts South Africa led with a total 10 under par and with a clear chance of retaining the girls title.