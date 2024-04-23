Kenyan juniors off to inspiring start at African tourney

In Johannesburg

Both Kenya’s Boys and Girls teams finished in third place in round one of this year’s All Africa Junior Golf Team Championship at the par 72 Benoni Country Club course on Tuesday.

In the boys team, South Africa-based Andrew Wahome and team captain Krish Beiju Shah shot four over par 76 each while Kevin Anyien carded 79 for the best of three’s 131.

The fourth player Junaid Manji posted 82, though he still has a chance of reducing the margin, with three more rounds to go. The three girls, Audrey Gachora, Channelle Wangari and Bianca Ngecu each carded 79 for a total of 158, to close the day in third place while South Africa’s team fired 149.

Kesha Louw fired two over par 74, a shot better than Zane Kleyuhans while the third player Gia Raad was on 76. They finished six shots better than second placed Morocco on 155.

Zimbabwe followed on 161, and Tunisia scored a total of 166, while Zambia, Reunion and Mauritius were on 180, and 189 respectively.

Back to the boys category, Andrew Wahome, who made two birdies, one in each nine, said the course is not as tough if one is able to get to the greens on regulation.

“I believe one score under depending on how you approach the greens which though they are fine, one has to be extra careful. Anyway there is still a lot of golf to be played,’’ said Wahome.

One of the team coaches John Wangai said he was happy with the first round results saying the boys and girls gave it their very best. “I believe all of them are capable of scoring even lower though I am happy we did not start badly’’ said Wangai.

But as was expected, the hosts South Africa, took an early, firing three under par 141 contributed by Charl Barnard (71), Pearce Lewin (69) and Janko van Der Merwe who one under par 71. The fourth player Dylan Kayne shot 73.

Following the South Africans in second place on 229 was Zambia, who in turn finished a shot better than Kenya, who tied with last year’s runners-up Zimbabwe in third place on 232 gross.