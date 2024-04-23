Kihanya wins overall title at second NCBA Coast Junior Open

Limuru Country Club’s Jelani Kihanya posted a three rounds total of 240 gross, to claim the overall title during the second NCBA Coast Junior Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club on Monday.

This was despite having started poorly with an 84 gross in the opening round. However, two back-to-back 78 was all he needed to clinch the overall title.

The girls title went to Muthaiga’s Antonia Mbuthia who carded a total of 257 gross made up of 90, 81, and 86 gross.

Home player Ekron Odhiambo lifted up the spirit of coast golfers by clinching the Boys 19 to 21 Years category with a score of 292, finishing ahead of Nyahururu Sports Club’s Ryan Ngugi who carded 349 gross.

Nyali’s Girl Rasmeet Kaur was the best girl with a score of 278 gross, followed in second place by another Nyali player Vivian Adhiambo on 316 gross. Taking the 16 to 18 Boys category was Fidel Wasike from Kericho 258, winning well ahead of Nyali’s Charles Ray on 292.

The Girls title in that category went to Muthaiga with Hazel Kuria 265 (83,94,88). Genevive Tatiana from Vupingo Ridge was second on 269. Then Kiambu’s Jemile Gacheru posted gross 273 to win the 14-15 category ahead of home player Aydan Jamal on 275. Vet Lab Sports Club’s Navya Nagda won the Girls title on 275 gross.

The 13 years and under category saw Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab Sports Club walk away with the title after posting 269, beating 2022 Nation Classic champion Peter Gathogo of Nakuru to second place.