Mburu wins Patron’s Putter at Limuru

High handicap golfer Gregory Mburu beat a field of over 200 golfers at the evergreen Limuru Country Club course, to take the top honours during the Patron’s (Joe Wangai) Putter, a colourful event generously sponsored by ICEALION on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 31, Mburu carded an excellent score of 43 points, to claim the overall title. John Keru playing off handicap 10, posted 40 points to claim the A division title for the men’s section where Steve Wanguru took the B division with a score of 42 points.

Leading in the Ladies A division was Stella Ruai on 35 points while Mukami Miako took the B division with a better score of 41 points, with Catherime Mugane taking the C division on 31 points. Taking the nines were Jotham Wanjohi and Kangethe Ndiho on 21 points each.

Leading the guests was Fred Makala who carded 38 points while Eddka Njenga was the best senior with a score of 36 points. ICEALION General Manager Peter Mukuria took the staff prize with a score of 29. Sean Lyomu topped the junior list with 30 points.

In the subsidiary section, Nancy Wairimu won the Nearest to pin prize, while the Straightest Drive for the men and women went to John Njuguna and Barbra Kinyanjui respectively.

But what a day it was for James Gathinji, a handicap 13 golfer who could only manage 15 points, to win the “Best Effort’’ prize.

The Patron's Putter tournament’s focus was on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative which stands out as a cornerstone of the club’s corporate ethos by planting 50 trees, an initiative to improve forest cover at Limuru Country Club.

“The morning tree planting event is a vivid example of ICEA LION's commitment to sustainability, and each tree planted will grow to become a vital part of the ecosystem, enriching our environment and serving as a living legacy of today's efforts,’’ said the Patron, Limuru Country Club who is also the Chairman of ICEA LION General and ICEA LION Life, Joe Wangai.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Angelus Maina playing off handicap 12, carded 36 points to take the Men’s Division one in the NCBA golf series where finishing second was Louis Nderi with 34 points. Taking the second division was Gatama Gichini on 37 points. The Ladies first division title went to Catherine Wambui with a score of 29 points, with Grace Miano winning the second division with 36 points.