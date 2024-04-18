Huge field for Patron’s Putter tournament at Limuru

Limuru Country Club, one of the top golf clubs in the country will this Saturday, host the Patron’s Putter golf tournament, one of the club’s major events besides the Chairman’s and the Captain’s Prizes.

The Club Patron Joe Wangai, one of the long serving members of the club, is being supported by an overwhelming field of 236 golfers including guests and staff of the ICEALION Group where Joe Wangai is also the Chairman.

Therefore, ICEA LION will be paying tribute to its Chairman Joe Wangai, whose leadership has been instrumental in fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and sustainability within the ICEA LION Group and the broader golfing community.

Wangai, who is also the Finance Director of the Kenya Open Golf Limited, is among those drawn to tackle the ever-green Limuru course.

Wangai is drawn at 12.30pm along with John Keru, former Karen Country Club Chairman Jenaro Kibet and former Standard Media Group Managing Director Orlando Lyomo.

Limuru Captain James Githinji says Wangai’s vision has propelled the club and the group he leads, to new heights, making significant impact on both the sport and the community.

“This year’s Patron’s putter will be featuring a big field, being the signature event in our 2024 calendar. The Club boasts a superbly maintained course, top-notch facilities, and exceptional hospitality and we are looking forward to hosting ICEA LION,’’ said Githinji who promised a competitive spirit balanced with a welcoming environment for all attending golfers.

Philip Lopokoiyit, CEO of ICEA LION, said the occasion is a cornerstone of community engagement and brand enhancement.

"The Patron's Putter Tournament is a hallmark event that not only honours our esteemed chairman Joe Wangai but also reinforces our dedication to the values he embodies. This tournament celebrates the leadership, commitment, and vision of Wangai, enhancing our community and setting a standard for excellence. Under the captivating theme of 'Safari Elegance,' the event promises to be a memorable celebration of Joe Wangai, reinforcing the strong ties within the golfing community and encouraging continued excellence and sportsmanship.’’

At the popular Ruiru Sports Club course, over 200 golfers will be battling it out in the fourth leg of this year’s NCBA Golf Series. They will all be fighting it out to earn a chance to represent the club during the grand finale of the series to be held towards the end of the year.

John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director expressed his excitement, stating:

“We are thrilled to return to Ruiru for the second time since the inception of this series in 2021. Witnessing the remarkable growth of the tournament, with an ever-increasing participation, is a source of pride for all of us at NCBA.

"Ruiru presents a challenging course, and we eagerly anticipate the test it will provide this weekend. Our goal is to ensure a rewarding experience for our stakeholders in Ruiru, as we have consistently delivered in our past events.”

Ruiru Sports Club captain James Muraguri extended a warm welcome to the golfers and expressed gratitude to NCBA for bringing back the event to Ruiru.

"We are thrilled to host the NCBA Golf Series once again at Ruiru Sports Club. The course is in impeccable condition, and we're looking forward to witnessing some exceptional golfing talent on display. Our club members and the local community are excited to be a part of this prestigious event," said Muraguri.

This weekend’s tournament follows the third leg held on April 6 at the Eldoret Sports Club where home player James Chirchir carded a round of 41 points to claim victory in the First Division category.

Away in Nanyuki, the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club will be the venue of the Heritage Insurance golf tournament which has also attracted an impressive field of over 100 players.

Weekend golf fixtures

Nanyuki

Saturday; Heritage Insurance Golf: Morning draw; 6.30 Miriam M, Ano; 6.40 Fr. Ndegwa, K. Kirimi, P. Ekwam, M. Mwirigi; 6.50 K. Kabugi. S. Mutua, K. Gitonga, S. Mbaya; 7.00 Fr. Kiboi, B. Ngatia, S. Mathu, J. Mugaa; 7.10 D. Wangari, J. Warui, D. Weru, B. Wanjohi; 7.20 G. Muraguri, S. Wambugu, W. Keen, K. Kavithe; 7.30 S. Muraguri, J. Muriungi, M. Keen, K. Kopas; 7.40 L. Njuguna,A. Ngotho, J. Pearce, A. Wamaitha; 7.50 Shanniz G, F. Ndegwa, P. Ngotho, S. Kanyi; 8.00 W. Kogi, G. Gikonyo, Eng. Kinoti, N. Francis; 8.10 Dr. Samantha, E. Muchiri, E. Kirogothi, D. Ngatia; 8.20 Heritage x4; 8.30 Heritage x 4; 8.40 M. Ngugi, M. Kioni, D. Njagi, E. Mwangi, Scarlet G; 8.50 M. Githinji, J. Gatonye, J. Maragara, C. Kaara; 9.00 M. Ndegwa, S. Mutethia, J. Muthoki. M. Muthoni; 9.10 P. Githui, Dr. Muthiora, G. Gachai, K. Kaara; 9.20 H. Kurutu, B. Mathu, W. Munyoro, J. Wachuka; 9.30 D. Kibe, A. Rukwaro, J. Mathai, J. Motiga; Afternoon draw; 11.30 R. Maulid, C. Bundi, Githui J S, F. Kimiti; 11.40 W. Njoroge, J. Ngatia, T. Wambeti, I. Njiraini; 11.50 Gen. Waweru, F. Mathenge, Eng. Philip, L. Mwangi; 12.00 Heritage x 4; 12.10 M. Muthuri, S. Demello, S. Muchiri, J. Muriungi; 12.20 G. Miungi, M. Muthoki, M. Mwariri, S. Mwangi; 12.30 C. Rob, M. Kirimi, J. Wainaina, D. Wachira; 12.40 R. Kabugi, Capt Kehara, M. Thumbi, J. Warui; 12.50 Nyahuru x 4; 13.00 Nyeri x4; 13.10 A. Wahome, P. Kiguta, K. Hunjan, J. Aggarwal; 13.20 Pro. Rimui, G. Kiguta, S. Umraj, Fr. Mutune; 13.30 Dr. Somba, MG. Rob, P. Karare, Dr Mate; Post entries accepted;

Limuru

Saturday; Patron’s Putter Golf Day sponsored by ICEALION; First Tee; 6.54 T Ruto, K Stephen, V Kogo; 7.02 J Karume, G Muhuhu, N Mungai, R Barua; 7.10 G Barua, W Thuku, Dr Kinuthia N, P Wachira; 7.18 L Kamau, B Yoon, E Karuri, T Kinyua; 7.26 V Gichuru, L Gibson, P Kibuga, C Wachira; 7.34 M Wangai, J Nguitui, R Njuguna, E Kibiru; 7.42 P Kimacia, D Kimacia, S Maina, A Maina; 7.50 L Njenga, G Gachaiya, P Kinyanjui, W Gathu; 7.58 K Njane, V Waiyaki, E Maritim, PM Waiyaki; 8.06 N Ahmed, F Ahmed, J Wheeler, CN Ribui; 8.14 J Mbui, D Lubanga, J King’ei, W Mwaura; 8.22 P Kapapula, N Gathuru, V Wang’ombe, B Onyancha; 8.30 H Ileli, RZ D’Souza, R D’Souza, J Muutuki; 8.38 A Wangari, A Gatimu, R Munuhe, K Mukuria; 8.46 K Wangongu, D Wanjohi, J Michoma; 11.34 J Kimani, W Njenga, B Wanja; 11.42 Lady Captain*4; 11.50 Sponsor x4; 11.58 Sponsor x4; 12.06 H Mwangi, M Miako, J Mwangangi, S Kimani; 12.14Wambui N, S Mwatha, F Kagika, M Gathuri; 12.22 J Ciano, J Mwendia, D Ngugi, D Irimu; 12.30 John Keru, Joe Wangai, Jinaro kIbet, Orlando Lyomu; 12.38 Joe Wainaina, B Kibaru, T Mutero, M Mbai; 12.46 Philip L, J Githinji, T Simba, Eric W; 12.54 G Wangongu, P Wangongu, C Kariuki, Prof. XN Iraki; 1.02 G Kamau, SG Ngaruiya, N Njuguna, M Macharia; 1.10 E Nyaga, D Kitheka, K Minju, R Karanja; 1.18 O Mwaura, W Kubai, M Gatundu, Eric N; 1.26 W Wanjui, Dr SM Kiruthu, P Mungai, F Mwaura; 10th Tee 7.02 N Kibiku, K Nyakeri, Peter Maina, M Mwangi; 7.10 K Mwangi, W Kagai, WJ Macharia, W Okello; 7.18 F Miswa, B Kabiru, K Bett, S Ndunda; 7.26 J Musomba, F Kiamba, John N, FN Ndegwa; 7.34 George Nyakundi, Doug Lacey, Antony Murathi, Kiragu Kimani; 7.42 I Khalid, A Khalid, Z Premji, F Nurani; 7.50 R Gandi, A Premji, S Bhandari, T Khan; 7.58 R Otieno, H Oduor, L Oduor, S Njoroge; 8.06 M Kariuki, D Muthuri, M Mugwe, N Mutahi; 8.14 William O, Juandre O, Lizelle O, Njoroge Munyua; 8.22 DK Wahome, J Kuria, C Mugane, Kuziva Murigo; 8.30 K Githunguri, P Wachira, M Wairimu, G Kimeria; 8.38 P Karani, Fred Makala, Peter Kombe, Joel Karubiu; 8.46 P Kiguru, Kimemia Mwangi, F Mwangi; 11.34 H Mediratta, Jan Mahmud, D Chaggar, G Singh; 11.42 J Wanjohi, P Kiogora, S Muiruri, J Kimanzi; 11.50 A Muturi, Jones Kimeu, H Kariuki, D Maina; 11.58 P Thieri, A Murage, P Mwatha, Hatim Said; 12.06 G Mburu, Sean Lyomu, N Lyomu, Chris Kimani; 12.14 A Thiongo, M Karanu, J Ndiho, N Kaberere; 12.22 N Kiunjuri, K Kuria, A Kinyanjui, Tim Njehia; 12.30 K Gachuru, N Njenga, Eric Murai, JN Njenga; 12.38 K Ndiho, E Njenga, J Ngugi, RM Kinyua; 12.46 K Njoroge, A Tiwari, S Tiwari, C Waiganjo; 12.54 K Gathunhu, A Gitu, W Kimondo, A Kimondo; 1.02 K Mambo, K Karanja, S Wanguru, W Kimani; 1.10 E Hakeeta, P Munge, Annie Wanjiru, Lillian Machanga; 1.18 K Chege, R Munya, Raphael L, Benard Rono; 1.26 C Nyaga, P Gichuru, P Kimani, J Kahuko;

Ruiru

Saturday: NCBA golf Series; First Tee: 6:30 M Nzomo, G Wachira, S Moche, J Wambugu; 6:40 T Muita, C Njuguna, T Nyamu, M Waweru; 6:50 T John, Jefferson K, S Kungu, P Kungu; 7:00 C Ndegwa, N Gitonga, S Irungu, G Ndungu; 7:10 Sponsor x 4; 7:20 Ano, S Kingara, B Ndumu, J Gicheru; 7:30 J Njenga, G Karuku, B Omondi, N Kingori; 7:40 Sponsor x 4; 7:50 D Muiruri, J Wachira, S Wainaina, A Kimani; 8:00 M Mwangi, I Githinji, P Njeru, N Kingori; 8:10 F Kinyanjui, G Njuguna, A Mwaura, P Kamau; 8:20 J Gitau, M Irungu, H Maina, A Kariuki; 8:30 H Muhia, M Kimemia, D Kiriga, Sponsor; 8;40 Captain x 4; 10:40 Captain x 4; 10:50 C Gitonga, E Njagi, E Waithaka, P Wanjiru; 11;00 J Ndegwa, S Lokonyo, P Serem, G Shoko; 11:10 Sponsor x 4; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 J Kambo, M Kenji, G Gichohi, B Waweru; 11:40 P Miitii, L Nganga, N Nganga, J Ngugi; 11:50 W Njenga, Eng J Mwaniki, S G Njuguna, J Kamiri; 12:00 M Muthee, E Kamau, S Nganga, J Maina; 12:10 M Nyambura, D Kamau, T Kiiru, B Kimani; 12:20 Sammy M, Sponsor x 3; 12:30 P Mburu, P kigwe, C Wambui; 12:40 Kanyi G, D Githinji, D Muita, J Mungai; 12:50 P M Mwangi, Njonjo, G Maurice, T Ruhiu; 13:00 J Kanari, E Kariuki, C Gitonga, M Kibera; Tenth Tee: 6:30 S Kungu, S K Nyingi, J Kaunda, J Boro; 6:40 B Okumu, M Kimotho, P Kimani, P Ndichu; 6:50 J Theuri, A Maina, Fr. Gaitho, G Njuguna; 7:00 A Kariuki, G Gacheru, D Gateru, D Ngugi; 7:10 Sponsor x 4; 7:20 Sponsor 4; 7:30 J Njeru, E Wainaina, L Gicheru 7:40 M Waititu, D Kabera, B Kanyi, E Njau; 7:50 A Mwangi, B Waititu, J Mbugua, A Kamau; 8:00 K Kimathi, B Mugo, J Ndungu, A Muthigani; 8:10 E Njau, P Kamau, E Maina, A Ngugi; 8:20 R Kithuka, C Wakaro, B Kanyi, Brig Mohamed ; 8:30 M Karunga, K Maina, P Wanarua, S Kimani; 8:40 J Mburu, C Munyiri, P Githuku, F Mwangi; 10:30 Sponsor x 4; 10:40 Sponsor x 4; 10:50 Captain x 4; 11:00 M Kariuki, R Kithuka, Brig Mohamed, Dr. Gaitho, Fr J Mungai; 11:10 W Karume, P Mbugua, F kiamba, B Mulindi;11:20 Z safari, M Wanjohi, M Kinyua, H Thuku; 11:30 J Muguongo, Sponsor x 3; 11:40 E Muriithi, Sponsor x 4; 11:50 S Mwaura, D Gitonga, M Karunga, T Kiragu; 12:00 S Mbinda, D warui, E Okiddy, M Mwiti; 12:10 L Wachira, D Kibui, M Kairu, M Karimi; 12:20 P Ngunjiri, A Gitu, Fr P Kimani, M Karunga; 12:30 J Kilonzo, Dr P Murumba, D Mukei, W Kamau ; 12:40 A Machocho, A K Ndungu, K Wangondu, D Waruinge; 12:50 C Njoroge, F Kiamba, C Karanja, E Gathu; 13:00 J Gachomba, A Kioi, A Beerman, S Mbochi.