Kenyan juniors eye top honours at African golf tourney

In Johannesburg

It's all system go for Africa’s top junior golfers as 94 of them converge at the century-old Benoni Country Club’s par 72 course from 7.30am on Tuesday for the first round of this year’s All Africa Junior Teams Golf Championship.

The boys and girls are representing 16 countries namely South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Egypt, Mauritius, Re-Union, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ghana.

The visiting teams will be all out to snatch the title away from hosts and defending champions South Africa, who have dominated the event for a number of years now.

Besides the trophies for the boys and girls overall winners, it will be an opportunity for the top two teams in both genders to qualify for the 2024 Toyota World Junior Golf Championship in Nagoya Japan in June.

Being organised and hosted by GolfRSA and under the auspices of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) of Scotland and Africa Golf Confederation, this year’s tournament has attracted one more country compared to last year’s event held at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort in Kigo, Uganda.

Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) President Regina Gachora, who is head of delegation for the Kenyan team, said the juniors were all set to tackle the course after two days of practice.

She thanked all the JGF sponsors and partners for making Kenya bring a full team of seven players, four boys and three girls.

“I sincerely thank our title sponsors NCBA Bank, new sponsors ICEALION and our Flying partners Kenya Airways. We had a pleasant flight from Nairobi to Johannesburg, thanks to KQ, and pray that this partnership with KQ as our flying partners will continue as we endeavour to develop and grow the game of golf in the country," said Gachora.

Talking of the pleasant trip, it was also an exciting three-and-a-half-hours journey for yours truly aboard the HI Fly chartered Airbus A330- 300, courtesy of Kenya Airways who also offered me a return ticket to South Africa to cover the Junior golf Championship.

Meanwhile, for the Kenyan team, besides Gachora, and team manager Vincent Mukiri and the two coaches John van Liefland and John Wangai, they were also accompanied by Golf Kenya President Philip Ochola who is also the Kenya Golf Union Chairman.

Africa Golf Confederation President Johnson Omollo said the future of African golf is in the junior golfers and it's only through development of junior golf that Africans outside South Africa will have their best display at the highest level of golf in the world.

“These young talents should be nurtured for the future as we continue to work towards a more sustainable AGC for Africa. The winners of the boys and girls categories and their runners-up will qualify for the Toyota Junior World Cup in Nagoya Japan in June 2024. We are grateful to GolfRSA for hosting the biggest All Africa Junior event with 16 counties participating.’’

Speaking of the event, Ochola said he appreciates the level of organisation, course preparation, and the interest from all African countries that have sent 16 boys teams and 12 girls teams.

“I'ts my pleasure to be here at the Benoni Country Club for the AAJGC being hosted by the GolfRSA,’’ said Ochola, who also chairs the technical committee of Africa Golf Confederation (AGC).

“The AGC team and the R&A team are here to make sure that the tournament runs smoothly and the players enjoy their outing. For now, I wish all the players the best as they showcase their abilities and may the best teams carry the day,’’ added Ochola.

Kenya’s boys team is made up of Krish Beiju Shah, who is the team captain, while others are Junaid Manji, Andrew Wahome and Kevin Anyien. The three girls are Chanelle Wangari, Bianca Ngecu and Audrey Gachora.

Kenya's coach Wangai said the juniors are looking forward to the event after going through the course.

“The course is very fine but one of course has to mind the greens which are likely to determine who will appear top at the end. If we can manage the greens, then we have a great chance,’’ said coach Wangai.

Last year at Lake Victoria Serena in Uganda, South Africa posted a four rounds total of 873 gross to clinch the boys title ahead of Zimbabwe on 908. Taking the girls title was also South Africa who won ahead of Uganda.