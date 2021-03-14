Saidimu wins at Ruiru course

High handicapper Dr Terra Saidimu over the weekend overpowered a field of 200 golfers at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course to claim the overall title in the CIC Group sponsored Captain’s (Thomas Mwaura) Prize.

Playing off handicap 28, Saidimu, a Commissioner with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) who started playing golf last year, got off well posting an impressive 22 points in the first nine before returning 21 points at the back nine for a total of 43 points.

“I was Introduced to the sport late last year by my colleagues in the office as soon as I made a decision to start golfing, I decided to join Ruiru Sports Club where I was trained by Professional Sullivan Muthugia. I tried to play with the best golfers at the club to gain experience.

I have made it a routine to play most weekends and play with different players to get a lesson or two as far as swinging is concerned and I am very happy that i am the winner today," said Saidimu.

Taking the men’s title was Paul Kamau, playing off handicap 24, who carded 20 and 18 for a total of 38 points to win by one point from Joseph Boro, while George Keru was third on 35 points.

Taking the ladies title in the event dominated by those in the high handicap brackets was Sophie Mbochi with a score of 39 points. She won by two points from Salome Mwaura, while Esther Mworia with 35 points was third. The nines went to Joseph Ndome on 19 and Martin Waweru who posted 21 points.

In the guest section, John Mwendia posted 34 points to emerge the winner as Christine Maina was the best lady guest with 28 points. Chris Andrea shot four over par 76 to claim the gross title.

Leading the CIC Group staff was Joseph Kamiri with 26 points, and from KPC was Ken Nyangaga also on 26, while Ndungu Mucane was the best from Family Bank.

The longest drive winners were John Waweru and Salome Mwaura as John Gitau and Veronica Mwaura won the nearest to pin prizes.

At Thika Sports Club, lady golfer Susan Irungu emerged the winner of the Toyota Kenya golf tournament after posting 43 points, beating men winner Chris Karanja by one point. Finishing second in the men’s section was Vincent Karumba on 39 points, while Lucy Maina carded 41 points to claim the ladies first prize.

She won by two points from Lucy Gitonga. Leading the sponsor guests was A. Gtionga on 37 points, while the guest winner was N. Irungu on 38 with Betty Mutua and Kim Nderitu winning the nines on 24 and 23 points respectively.

Peter Gachoka and Lucy Maina won the longest drive. A field of 207 players participated in the event, where a Toyota Corola was stake for a hole in one and Anastacia Karimi was the closest, though she could only take home the nearest to pin award.

At the par 73 Kitale Golf Club, John Thuo carded 70 nett in the first round and an excellent 66 in the second round for a total of 136 nett. He beat Patrice Tomno (68, 68) on countback, while Kevin Nyaga on 137 nett beat Kakamega’s J. Akhonya on countback to finish third.

In the subsidiary section, which attracted players from as far as Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, Jinja and Tororo Golf Clubs, veteran golfer Philip Shiharsy won the longest drive for the men, while the ladies prize went to Diana Chemweno of Eldoret and Kenduiywo Muttai of Nandi Bears was the winner of the nearest to pin.

Uganda Golf Club’s Ann Abeja was the guest winner with 156 nett. It was a great day for Eldoret’s Aaron Kitur who fired a hole-in-one over the 159-yard- par three- seventh hole during the first round where he shot 72 nett.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Vet Lab: Mug of Mugs and Christine Cup; Sponsored by Rupa’s Gift Centre; Overall Winner Mug of Mugs: Dhruv Kavia 68 nett, Ishan Samani 70, David Evans 70, Overall Winner Christine Cup: Michael Kirui 68 neet, Dominic Ooko 73, Joseph Kirui cb 73, Lady winner- Caroline Muguku 72, Dorcas Mukabi 73 nett.

At Nyeri Golf Club: Britam Golf Series; Overall Winner- Mark Kirimi 45 points, Men winner- C. Wanjau 36, S. Muchiri 35, Lady winner- Regina Mumero 40, Rose Komu 37, Nines: Dr Njuguna 21, Eddie Karumwa 21 pts. Gross- Peter Rimui 36, Longest Drive (Men) C. Wanjau, Lady- Tekenet Katitia. Nearest to Pin- Mark Kirimi. Senior winner- Sam Githitu 38,