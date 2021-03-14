Saidimu wins at Ruiru course

Ruiru Sports Club's Chris Andrea follows the progress of his shot during the Ruiru Classic Golf tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club on August 29, 2020. Andrea will be among golfers from Ruiru Sports Club and other clubs who will raise funds for Talitha Kum Hands Children’s home in Nyahururu, Laikipia County this weekend through a charity tournament.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Peter Gachoka and Lucy Maina won the longest drive. A field of 207 players participated in the event, where a Toyota Corola was stake for a hole in one and Anastacia Karimi was the closest, though she could only take home the nearest to pin award.
  • At the par 73 Kitale Golf Club, John Thuo carded 70 nett in the first round and an excellent 66 in the second round for a total of 136 nett. He beat Patrice Tomno (68, 68) on countback, while Kevin Nyaga on 137 nett beat Kakamega’s J. Akhonya on countback to finish third. 

High handicapper Dr Terra Saidimu over the weekend overpowered a field of 200 golfers at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course to claim the overall title in the CIC Group sponsored Captain’s (Thomas Mwaura) Prize.

