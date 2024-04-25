Huge turnout at ‘Mashemeji’ derby exciting

Last weekend's ‘Mashemeji’ derby was a particularly special delight, first because Gor Mahia won, thereby making me look like a prophet (see my column last week), but also because for the first time in about a decade, Nyayo Stadium was filled to the rafters.

Ten years! That’s how long it has taken for fans to retrace their roots and reassume their support for the two oldest community clubs in the country. Ten years of us, the media, reporting that the derby is losing its sheen and shine, but still encouraging fans to attend.

Ten years of both K’Ogalo and Ingwe struggling with match venues. During that time Gor lost its “Stadii” home ground of City Stadium and became a homeless giant, begging for accommodation first in Kisumu, and later in Machakos where they were unceremoniously kicked out due to…well…that’s a story for another Friday.

A whole pandemic has come and gone within those 10 years and guess what, AFC Leopards has not lifted a Kenyan Premier League trophy. Gor have won six, but I am a good Christian and good Christians should show compassion to the suffering, so I won't rub it in.

It was impressive to see fans coming back to the stadium on Sunday. Whatever the reason, the organisers must keep the strategy book for future reference. And speaking of the future, it might be important for those at the top to consider the following points for improvement, before cracks from before begin to show.

First, where are the official figures on match attendance? The numbers should be out the same day, or at least 24 hours after the end of the game. Statistics on how many fans attended and how much was raised are important not just for benchmarking and record-keeping purposes, but also to aid the media in proper reporting. Right now, all we can do is speculate. It is also a good show of accountability, as fans of their home team get to know how much they raised for their team, after which they can ask the right questions regarding how that money is spent.

The second, which should have been first, is about Sports Kenya. This is the body mandated to care for sporting facilities. Understandably, there was a major athletics event that took place the day before the derby, but really, the playing surface should look better than it did on Sunday. The muddy, sloshy, puddled surface is not good for players and it isn’t good for media optics.

Third, and this you can't ignore, is about value addition. During the good old days of SportPesa, there were brief but exciting music concerts preceding kickoff. Can we bring these back? Can we also steal the Super Bowl idea and have a phenomenal entertainment event during halftime? This could go a long way in keeping fans happy and ensuring they return for the next one.