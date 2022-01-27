Safaricom Tour tees off at Nanyuki

  • Among those drawn include Richard Kabugi who last year emerged the winner, and will be all out to defend his title and book a slot for the grand finale in Vipingo
  • Entries for the junior event being coordinated by the JGF secretariat and its Mount Kenya regional representative Baldev Singh closes Friday at 6pm
  • Meanwhile, 100 players will be teeing off at Eldoret Golf Club also this weekend in the seventh leg of the “Road to Gleneagles" Johnnie Walker Golf Series

The long awaited 2022 Safaricom Golf Tour, which was launched last weekend at the Ngong Racecourse’s Golf Park where the colourful launch included a nine-hole event, is finally on this weekend at Nanyuki Sports Club course in Laikipia County.

