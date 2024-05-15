Dear Kenyan athlete, don’t ignore anti-doping requirements

With less than two months to another edition of the Olympic Games, it is safe to say that the excitement is fever pitch.

This quadrennial competition is one of the grandest sports events in the universe and the hallmark of every elite athlete’s career.

It brings together different cultures and races in celebration of the unique power of sports in uplifting the lives of athletes and fostering peace within and without geographical territories.

However, for all the pride and honour that comes with qualifying for the Olympics, certain athletes are bound to miss out for not meeting the prerequisite rules for competing in various disciplines.

In Kenya, we have witnessed past incidents where certain athletes missed international events for not fulfilling the anti-doping test requirements.

As a Category “A” country – due to our unenviable record for doping cases – Kenyan athletes have for some time now been required by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to undergo at least three anti-doping tests in the lead-up to major international competitions such as the World Championships or the Olympics.

Bore the brunt

Sadly, some athletes get the shocker of being barred from such assignments for not meeting this critical rule.

Athletics Kenya (AK) has borne the brunt of these athletes’ mistakes by encountering mob justice from the public, who feel that the federation is unfairly locking out these competitors from Team Kenya.

Far from the truth - as far as AIU rules on anti-doping requirements are concerned - AK’s hands are tied and cannot twist or bend the rules in any way to make an exception for athletes who may have met the qualifying mark for their respective disciplines but have not satisfied the former requirements.

Therefore, as our beloved athletes up their preparations for Paris, it behoves them to be conscious of the anti-doping requirements.

Noteworthy is that AIU has added stringent rules that require all Kenyan athletes to undergo the three anti-doping tests by July 4 – three weeks before the opening ceremony in Paris.

Additionally, the deadline for the first of these tests elapsed on May 3.

These no-notice out-of-competition tests are conducted by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak).

Cooperate with ADAK

All athletes should thus cooperate with their officials if and when approached.

As stakeholders in this industry, we all want the same thing - Kenya to continue dominating athletics at the international level.

Proper preparations are necessary to achieve this, including adherence to the set anti-doping test requirements.