Royal to host BD Legal Minds Golf Classic

The Business Daily, one of the Nation Media Group’s top brands, will on Friday stage the BD Legal Minds Golf Classic at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The event brings together golf lovers in the legal profession for a thrilling golfing competition and business networking.

A field of 152 players is drawn, and the event organisers are still accepting post entries.

Those drawn include service providers, business executives, government representatives, financiers, entrepreneurs, experts, policymakers and other stakeholders across East Africa.

Legal practitioners play a significant economic role in ensuring investors actions are appropriate and legally sound.

The ever-dynamic and highly competitive business environment, characterised by emerging legal demands such as technological innovations, creates new legal challenges to enterprises, frequently keeping them on the edge.

Therefore, a bit of play after intense bouts of work isn’t a bad idea, and the Business Daily brand is offering such an opportunity - a fun-filled golf contest dubbed the BD Legal Minds Golf Classic.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for lawyers, paralegals, and legal support staff to step away from their desks and enjoy a day of golf in a relaxed social setting. It is a great way to foster professional relationships, unwind, and perhaps even engage in friendly rivalries.

The entry fee per player will be Sh1,500, which can be paid at the tee-off time. Teeing off for the event sponsored by Mt Kenya University, Samsung, Centum Kenya, Stima Sacco, Institute of Risk Management, Caetano Kenya, Kenbright, Daniels Oulet, Newline, and Icea Lion Group, is set for 6.54am.

There will be a prize-giving ceremony and a gala dinner.

Meanwhile, the KCB East Africa Tour marks its second leg at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club, where a big field was drawn to battle it out for the top honours.

The top two teams will book a place in the grand finale set for December 6.

The opening leg of the event was held at Mombasa Golf Club where Prisca Jebet, Rishi Dodhia, Florence Karimi, and Orpha Wamaitha topped the winners' list.

They will be accompanied to the grand finale by the team of captain James Gitonga, Elijah Ibua, Gabriel Gakuo, and Peter Karanga, who finished second.

Eldoret Club Captain Mathew Koech said: “For the second year running, this amazing club will be part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. I cannot wait to see all the golfers who have signed up for this tournament brave the greens. I expect a good outing and I hope that through our partnership with KCB, we will continue to elevate the sport.”

KCB will host a junior and ladies clinic at the same venue on Sunday.

Additionally, the bank will engage in a tree-planting initiative at the club, ensuring sustainability is at the heart of the golf series.

“Through the KCB golf series, we intend to widen our reach compared to last year’s tour and Eldoret provides a good opportunity to bring onboard budding golfers into the game. We aim to make this sport as accessible as possible,” said KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru.

Down at the Coast, the sea-side Mombasa Golf Club will host the 2023 edition of the Captain’s Prize.

The event has attracted a field of 77 players, including a team from Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which is Mombasa Golf Club’s sister club.

Club captain James Gitonga says the club was very vibrant last year, which saw an improved record of golf events supported by various corporates, including the Kenya Ports Authority.

He thanked all the corporates who have offered to support this weekend’s tournament.

Ruiru Sports Club will stage the Lady Captain’s Prize (Sue Mukururi), an event that has attracted a field of over 250 golfers. This is the second biggest event the club is hosting, following the Icea Lion King of the course second leg, which attracted a record field of 302 players, the biggest field ever in series.