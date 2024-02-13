Absa increases Magical Kenya Open sponsorship to Sh75m

Absa Bank Kenya Tuesday announced a Sh75 million sponsorship for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) becoming the tournament's official presenting partner.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club on Tuesday before presenting the sponsorship cheque to the Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director Patrick Obath, ABSA CEO Abdi Mohamed said Sh55 million has been set aside to support the Kenya Open Golf Limited in organising a world-class tournament.

“The remaining Sh20 million is allocated to enhancing the overall experience, creating memorable experiences for attendees and followers of the tournament. With this sponsorship, Absa Bank underscores its commitment to promoting national development through sports tourism, fostering talent and enterprise," said Mohamed.

He said the Magical Kenya Open serves as a premier global stage where golfers from across the globe converge to exhibit their talents and vie for victory at Muthaiga Golf Club, renowned as one of the region's most prestigious and challenging courses.

Scheduled from February 22 to 25, this year’s edition will feature the first ever Africa golf for the disabled with 10 players from all over the world as well as a charity dinner for sports development.

In addition, a business conference is planned which will bring together government officials, business leaders, and investors with the aim of attracting investors to Kenya.

Mohamed emphasised the bank’s long-term commitment to elevating the tournament’s stature which goes beyond golf to creating impact across various sectors of the economy.

“As a brand, we have a long-standing sponsorship of golf in this country, which has promoted Kenya as both a sporting and a tourism destination, while illuminating the remarkable stories of determination and resilience within our nation. This tournament has proven itself as a platform that showcases Kenya to the world, as a vibrant tapestry of culture, talent, and opportunity," he said.

Mohamed further highlighted the significance of the MKO as a driving force for positive societal change.

“This tournament represents a story of business opportunities spanning various sectors, including transport, entertainment, hospitality, and beyond’’.

On his part, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba said: “We are committed to creating an enabling environment for sports organisations, both public and private to thrive. We are working on policies that encourage private-sector partnerships. These collaborations are instrumental in providing the necessary resources to organise world-class events and support our sportsmen and women in their pursuit for excellence.”

The CS said the government has committed a total of Sh 376 million, making it the main sponsor of the tournament.

Patrick Obath, the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) tournament director, expressed his appreciation for ABSA's continued support.

"The 2024 MKO is a platform that transcends sports and provides opportunities to enhance socio-economic and sustainability linkages around the globe. With the support of like-minded partners like Absa, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players, spectators, and partners alike," said Obath.

This year’s edition has attracted over 144 elite golfers from across the world, including nine Kenyan professionals and three regional pros, as well as four amateurs taking a shot at the mouth-watering $2 million prize purse.