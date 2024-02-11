Teenager Tan wins Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Nineteen-year-old Shannon Tan from Singapore beat Italy’s Alessandro Fanali by four shots to claim the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open title at the Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County on Sunday.

Tan, who last year won the Singapore Ladies Masters on the China Ladies Professional Golfers Association (LPGA) Tour, and made it to the top 20 in the LET Tour School, became the first Singaporean to earn a card in the Ladies European Tour after she shot a final round of three under par 70, for an all rounds total of 12 under 280.

She becomes the youngest player to win the Magical Kenya Ladies Open title, and the first Singaporean player to win a Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

Starting the final round in the company of Fanali and Philippines Samantha Bruce, had a brilliant first nine which included birdies at the second, third, fifth, and seventh, with two bogeys at the sixth and eighth.

She birdied the 11th hole, then remained steady, picking up par after par, including at the 18th hole where she was cheered by the big crowd that had gathered at the 18th hole, which included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mungaro.

“It was close until the 16 hole where it was like a one-shot difference but I stuck to my game plan just trying to hit every fairway and every green I could. So, that was my game plan throughout the whole day today," she said.

Commenting on her decision to turn pro golfer just before this event, she said: “It was a tough decision to begin with, but I have now made the decision. I would say I am proud. Juniors back home [now] know that it is possible, and they know anything is possible and I guess it [will] kind of push them a little bit and inspire them.”

“I will I go into every event with the same mindset and target; just trying to do my best and control what can be controlled; so, I will just try and stick to my game plan throughout the whole season.”

For her outstanding performance in Vipingo, Shannon will bank Sh 7.9 million (€45,000), earn 500 LET order of merit points, and qualify to play at next week’s prestigious Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF whose prize kitty is Sh812 million (USD 5 million).

On her part, 24-year-old Alessandra Fanali birdied the second and seventh holes, against two bogeys at the fifth and eighth, though it was her late bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes that threw her out of the running, finishing the day on one over par 74 and a total of eight under par 284.

For her runner-up finish, Alessandra took Sh4.7 million (€27,000) and earned 320 order of merit points and will also take part in next week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies tournament.

“It has been a very good week for me. I am very proud of myself, honestly, I came into this week, as I said before, just to try and test my game and see where I was so, I am very happy about it. Today, I tried it, I gave myself a chance, but my putts didn’t really want to go in so, it’s okay. Next week is another week and we’ll see what’s going to happen in the next few weeks.

“I think just a couple of more putts would have dropped and it was going to be a lot easier for me to catch up some shots in the last holes but, it is what it is, and probably it wasn’t meant for me, but it’s fine."

There was a five-way share for third place featuring Belgium’s Manon De Roey, Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, England’s Alice Hewson, Chiara Tamburlini from Switzerland, and Nataliya Guseva – who all ended their challenge in Vipingo with scores of four-under-par 288 to complete the podium places.

The event was sponsored by the Government of Kenya, The County Government of Kilifi, Safaricom’s MPesa, Huawei, East African Breweries Limited, and Absa Bank Kenya.

The Final leader board;