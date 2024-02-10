Fanali, Tan level as Magical Kenya Ladies Open enters final day

Italy’s Alessandra Fanali picked up a birdie at the closing hole of the third round, to tie at the top of the leaderboard with Singapore’s Shannon Tan on nine under par 210, going into the final round of the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the par 73 Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge.

It was a neck-and-neck battle for the two ladies, with Fanali having birdied the second, fourth, seventh, ninth, 14th and finally at the 18th hole to complete a bogey-free round of six under par 67 and a total of nine under par 210, to tie with Tan who also shot six under par 67, having missed a birdie at the closing hole.

Tan had made birdies at the second, fourth, sixth, eighth, 10th, 11th, and 13th, with a bogey earlier on in the opening’s fifth hole denying her a lead on her own.

“It was a great day, I mean, this golf course is very tough and with the wind it is not easy to handle it. Today was fun though as, I had great shots – some good putts, a chip-in as well so, everything you could have asked for so, I am pretty happy about it.

“I have been trying all week to be very calm and take it shot-by-shot, and I think that’s what is working very well for me – by being in the moment. I am doing a lot of meditation this week, I think that’s why it’s going on like this," said Fanali.

Talking about her approach going into the final round on Sunday, she said: “Honestly, I think it’s going to be the same thing I have done these last three days; just shot-by-shot and I will give it a go. It would be cool to win as it would be my first win as a professional.”

Reflecting on her round, Shannon Tan said:

“I stuck to the game plan except at the fifth hole where I bogeyed. That bogey could have easily been avoided. However, everything else went to plan as I just hit fairways and greens and gave myself chances and that was it.”

The two leaders, who start the final round of the 300,000 Euros event, are four shots clear of Samantha Bruce from Philippines who birdied five holes but also dropped three shots to finish on two under par 71 and an all rounds total of four under par 215.

Meanwhile, round two leader Cara Gorlei of South Africa, had an awful day, shooting 77 which saw her drop to tying 12th on one under par 218 with three other players, while also dropping was Japan’s Uehera Ayako who shot 73 to tie for fourth place.

The leading group attracted a small crowd which included Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Kenya Golf Union Chairman Philip Ochola.

Teeing for the final round is set for 8.55am, followed by the prize-giving ceremony as soon as the last team finishes its final round. The winner of this fourth edition, will take home about Sh7.7 million.

The Leaderboard

Alessandra Fanali 70, 73, 67= 210

Shannon Tan 73, 70, 67= 210

Samantha Bruce 76, 68, 71=215

Natalia Guseva 72, 70,74= 216

Chiara Tamburlini 72, 71, 73= 216

Uehera Ayako 71, 72, 73= 216