Another international pro golf tour event coming to Kenya

The Asian Tour on Tuesday announced that it will stage an additional event in Africa this year with a new tournament, the Karen Classic, at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from July 11-14.

The ground-breaking full-field tournament will boast prize money of US$750,000(about Sh117,000,000).

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour said: “This latest exciting addition to our ever-expanding schedule is a hugely significant development for the Asian Tour, our members, and our growing number of followers.

“It will mark the fifth African nation we have visited and to be scheduled the week after the International Series Morocco, it forms part of an exciting two-event swing on the continent that will truly enhance our tournament calendar.

“We thank Karen Country Club and look forward to introducing Kenya’s golfing community to one of Asia’s fastest-growing sporting properties, the Asian Tour.”

“We are very happy to provide a bridge between Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia with Kenya leading the way. I am positive that the tournament will be a runaway success and our members will enjoy this amazing opportunity to experience such a special destination which is famous for its amazing terrain and wildlife.”

Karen Country Club has hosted the Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour, on 11 occasions.

“The Karen Classic allows us to look east and explore mutually beneficial areas of development. We are extremely proud of what Karen Country Club has achieved and its status on the African continent. As a club, we have demonstrated the capacity to host international golf tournaments time and time again.

We will also be able to showcase our premier facilities to the international sporting community. This new tournament will add a new dimension to the Asian Tour, and we can’t wait to welcome its players and staff,” said Muema Muindi, Chairman of Karen Country Club.

Bryan Sun, Golf Director of Karen Country Club, added: “Our aspiration is to be the premier golf destination in East Africa, and hosting the Asian Tour is a testament to the work we have put into making that happen.”

Ali Mohamed, Tournament Director and Chairman of the International Committee at Karen Country Club, said: “I have had the privilege to witness the exponential growth of golf in Kenya and the increasing interest of international players and spectators in our country’s golfing scene.

The collaboration with the Asian Tour will undoubtedly elevate the stature and positioning of Karen Country Club within the global golfing community. Overall, the collaboration with the Asian Tour will cement Karen Country Club’s position as a premier golfing destination in Africa and create numerous opportunities for growth and development in golf.”

The Karen Classic will be the ninth leg of the Asian Tour, which will have 25 tournaments this year.

The Tour first visited Africa for the first time during the Mauritius Open in 2016, and returned there in 2017, 2018, and 2019, while in 2017 it went to the Joburg Open in South Africa and in 2018 the South African Open. In 2022, the Tour held International Series events in Morocco and Egypt.