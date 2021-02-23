Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh shared the second round lead with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi after firing one under par 70 as the Safari Tour ninth leg entered its half way stage at Karen Country Club course Monday.

Odoh dropped two shots after the first four holes and eventually birdied the the last two holes of the front nine to level it.

Then a heavy downpour forced the organisers to suspend play for an hour and half, and with the wet condition, the Nigerian managed two more birdies at the back nine with a bogey in between to take his scores to six under par 136.

“The best way would have been postponing the round until Tuesday morning because the rain just changed the condition. All the same we are done with the second round and can only look forward to the third round," said Odoh.

On the other hand, Chinhoi, who had eight holes to go when the rain started, shot two under par 69 to also close the day on six under par 136 and book a match with Odoh.

He bogeyed the first hole, but that did not put him off as he made two birdies before the end of the opening nine, levelled the back nine after the rain with birdies on the 11th and 12th with two bogeys in his card.

“It was not a perfect day, but the bad weather notwithstanding, I am looking forward to the last two rounds of the tournament and see how it will be," said Chinhoi.

Senior Kenyan pro Dismas Indiza shot two under par to bring his two rounds scores to five under par 137 and just a shot behind the two leaders.

Indiza also dropped a shot at the first hole, but birdied the fifth and eagled the sixth and then levelled the back nine, to keep his hopes of winning the tournament much alive.

“It was good though I wanted a rather low score, but I will fight on in the remaining two rounds and see how it goes," said Indiza.

A total of 21 players who played four over and better made through to the last two rounds where they will be chasing for the prize of Sh375,000.

Today’s third round starts at 8am. Two amateurs Quram Bhatti and Jay Sandhu missed the cut by one shot, while also missing the cut was Safari Tour series leader Greg Snow who shot 148 made up of 74 in each round.

The leaderboard;