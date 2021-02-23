Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

Andrew Odoh follows the progress of his tee shot from 13th hole tee during the Safari Tour Championship at Karen Country Club on February 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 21 players who played four over and better made through to the last two rounds where they will be chasing for the prize of Sh375,000.
  • Today’s third round starts at 8am. Two amateurs Quram Bhatti and Jay Sandhu missed the cut by one shot, while also missing the cut was Safari Tour series leader Greg Snow who shot 148 made up of 74 in each round.

Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh shared the second round lead with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi after firing one under par 70 as the Safari Tour ninth leg entered its half way stage at Karen Country Club course Monday.

