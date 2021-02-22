Bo Ciera clinches Muthaiga Open crown

Home player Bo Ciera beat Limuru’s Dennis Maara and Joseph Gathumbi from Golf Park by one shot to claim the 2021 Muthaiga Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

The handicap one Ciera, who had carded 74 and 75 during Saturday’s first two rounds, returned two over par 73 in the third and final round on Sunday for a total of 222 gross.

During the final round of the Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited sponsored event, Ciera bogeyed the second and third, picked up a birdie at the fourth, as well as ninth and an eagle at the 10th, though he bogeyed five holes in the process.



Maara, who started with a poor round of 77 and 75 in the second round, made a tremendous recovery in the third round where he fired level par 71, though it was an improvement coming rather late as he managed to push Gathumbi to third place on countback

Tying for the fourth with a score of 224 was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala and Muthaiga’s Anthony Irungu, who like Balala had carded two over par 73 in the final round.

This year's event attracted a field of 99 players, though it was 49 who made the second round cut to proceed to the final round.

Mboya prize

At Machakos Golf Club, handicap 12 Julius Kioko combined 24 and 19 for 43 points to finish first among the members during the Nescafe sponsored 2020 Captain’s (Joe Mboya) prize.

Finishing second with 40 points was Nicholas Musau, while Colonel Rodgers Mbithi beat Wilfred Oroko on countback with 39 points to finish in third place with Oroko taking the fourth prize.

The sponsors winner was Gibson Singen with 39 points, followed in second place by Morris Njue on 27 and Silyvester Onyango was the best guest with 39 points.

He won by one point from Moses Mavoko, while Diana Mbuba was the lady winner with 42 points.

The two nine winners were Collins Kaloki on 22 and Remeha Okal, who posted 24 points. Anthony Juma took the nearest to pin honours in addition to the longest drive, while taking the longest drive ladies was Catherine Wambui.



At Vet Lab, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Isaac Makokha posted 21 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine, playing off scratch to win the Valentine’s Shield with a total of 41 points.

The men’s title went to Jack Mwangi with a score of 37 points, while Mercy Nyanchama was the best lady with only 32 points.



The junior title went to Chrisphine Owuor, who scored 34 points, while Joe Kisolo was the best senior with 33 points and Muthaiga’s Simon Karo emerged the best guest on 32 points.

The team title went to the trio of Isaac Makokha, Jack Mwangi and Calden Smith with a total of 114 points, teeing off from the ladies tee.

The best ladies team was that of Mercy Nyanchama (32), Rachel Ndei (27) and Sarah Hoare on 26 for a total of 85 points teeing from the men’s tees.

At Nyahururu Sports Club, Kihagi Muchemi carded an impressive 44 points to clinch the overall title in the ESS Equipment Kenya Limited tournament, where Jesse Mugo on 41 points was the men winner.