Bo Ciera clinches Muthaiga Open crown

Bo Ciera holds the trophy after winning the 2021 Muthaiga Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Febraury 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At Nyahururu Sports Club, Kihagi Muchemi carded an impressive 44 points to clinch the overall title in the ESS Equipment Kenya Limited tournament, where Jesse Mugo on 41 points was the men winner.
  • In the ladies section, Irene Wamithi posted 39. Taking the first prize among the guests was Javan Muriithi from Njoro Country Club with 41 points, while the nines went to Moses Koskei on 22 and Wachira Mukaburu on 21 points. The event held under the new handicap system attracted a field of 85 players.

Home player Bo Ciera beat Limuru’s Dennis Maara and Joseph Gathumbi from Golf Park by one shot to claim the 2021 Muthaiga Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend. 

