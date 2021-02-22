Nigerian Odoh grabs early lead at Karen

Nigeria’s Andrew Oche Odoh follows the flight of his shot from the first tee during the seventh leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour at Thika Greens Golf Resort on January 6, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was a good start for two of the local amateurs, Paul Muchangi and Naomi Wafula. Muchangi shot one under par 70, while Wafula, who is seeking her second cut in the tour, shot two over par 73 in the opening round.
  • “I am happy I started well today, I think playing in more events in the tour has really helped my game a lot and I look forward to play even better tomorrow," said Wafula.

Nigerian professional Andrew Odoh produced a bogey-free five under par 66 to claim a one-shot lead at the close of round one in the Safari Tour ninth leg at Karen Country on Sunday.

